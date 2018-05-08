Every year, the Met Gala has pop culture devotees talking on social media, and with a theme as expansive as ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination’, it was inevitable that this year’s event would be a biggie. On Tuesday morning (8 May), social media was abuzz with commentary and memes on the A-listers in attendance, and the Catholicism-inspired outfits they’d thrown on for the annual gala. Here is what got people talking the most... Quite obviously, Rihanna stole the show with her Papal attire...

White smoke seen pouring out of Vatican chimney as Rihanna hits the Met Gala runway, meaning she has replaced Francis as pontiff. pic.twitter.com/gxnlErEIeg — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 7, 2018

After her songs, make-up and lingerie, Rihanna is now dragging us to her religion. The RIHligion, everyone. pic.twitter.com/76fXfMzcRB — loki of assguard (@reinequinoa) May 8, 2018

Rihanna made me convert to Catholicism, she is my pope — Meghan (@MephanH) May 8, 2018

But Katy Perry also turned heads with her elaborate angel wings, drawing some (probably unwanted) comparisons on Twitter...

Katy Perry Digivolve to... pic.twitter.com/FWrjpYyENE — Steph Maw (@_sailorsteph) May 8, 2018

Katy Perry looked amazing at the #MetGala last night. pic.twitter.com/yWchzZCva0 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 8, 2018

Katy Perry channeling her inner chocobo tonight I see pic.twitter.com/h4STIw0wIe — Zoe Camp (@jzcamp) May 8, 2018

Katy Perry looked awesome. pic.twitter.com/nbGFKCnfa0 — CreamShaft the Barbarian (@DrCreamShaft) May 8, 2018

Who wore it better? Retweet for Ryzza Mae, favorite for Katy Perry. pic.twitter.com/nUaJvoZrrb — red (@ReddieFerdie) May 8, 2018

KATY PERRY WEARING WINGS APPRECIATION TWEET pic.twitter.com/Xl5p2HfOQ7 — CAIO (@eucaio) May 8, 2018

i just feel bad for whoever had to sit behind katy perry pic.twitter.com/k4vUdVyOkn — wes (@wesleytucker) May 8, 2018

Meanwhile, other A-list guests were at the centre of the conversation online, either for their wardrobe choices or their behind-the-scenes antics...

At least we have a new updated version of the “you’re doing amazing sweetie.” meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/r7y4l4PewC — antoine (@asxhaa) May 8, 2018

Kris Jenner is making these spot the differences really hard #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pVxQBxnfai — Ladi (@ladynelloveras) May 7, 2018

mood: shawn mendes borrowing met gala head dresses. pic.twitter.com/bYCFyCisHE — ❃❁❃ (@fkajack) May 8, 2018

I think the flower on the side of her head was a bit much tbh. Didn’t need it. pic.twitter.com/kWiXfX1Wng — bv (@velzzb) May 8, 2018

The hive couldn’t wait to see what Beyoncé brought out for the occasion, so her absence soon became a huge talking point

Beyoncé did not come for Met Gala 2018 cause she was way ahead of them and already did that #MetGala2018 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fdFhDzoq5x — Igbo Wolf (@Chris_Goth) May 8, 2018

Lady Gaga and Beyonce attend the #metgala as Holy Spirit. pic.twitter.com/BEN9lqSiGd — Azüre (@rainbowpluspink) May 8, 2018

BEYONCÉ IS KILLING ON THE RED CARPET TONIGHT. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xLefhlnABN — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@TheYonceNews) May 8, 2018

The reason beyonce and gaga didn’t show is cause they’ve already done that look. #metgala pic.twitter.com/uWtC1ONMTk — Fiona Napier✌ (@FionaNapier) May 8, 2018

Special mention must go to the Tabloid Art History account on Twitter ( @TabloidArtHist ), who had us howling with their posts...

Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala, 2018. // Statue of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows (origin unknown). pic.twitter.com/vQyYaoYPcH — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 8, 2018

Pope Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. // Archbishop

Henry Chichele (of the 15th century) by an unknown artist. pic.twitter.com/547ToLuiM4 — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 7, 2018

Albert Lynch, ‘Jeanne D’Arc’, c. 1903 // Zendaya at The Met Ball, c.2018 pic.twitter.com/ooUWbcaMJV — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 8, 2018

She ever did the tears! Not just a Madonna, but a Weeping Madonna!



Our Lady SZA, Met Gala 2018 // Image of the Weeping Madonna on a Moshino t-shirt pic.twitter.com/Y6dG5YA2P3 — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 7, 2018

A resplendent Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala. // Detail from a portrait of the pregnant Virgin Mary by Efrain Zanabria. pic.twitter.com/EL2wUMm4xQ — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 8, 2018

‘Primavera’ by Botticelli, c.1470s-80s. // The 2018 Met Gala red carpet. pic.twitter.com/JUN8S526SA — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 7, 2018

Janelle Monáe, Met Gala, 2018. // Detail from ‘The Virgin of Deliverance’, by Antoine-Auguste-Ernest Hébert, c. 1872-86. pic.twitter.com/bNofHMCGen — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) May 8, 2018

And despite the wide-ranging theme of Catholicism lending itself to a million different interpretations for outfit choices, some stars still played it safe, much to Twitter’s chagrin...

met gala should have a 3 year ban on anyone who turns up off theme. that 100% includes all the men who just wander in looking like they work in t.m.lewin — Sally Vanns (@SallyVanns) May 8, 2018

if you’re going to ignore the theme then don’t bother going - stay at home - nobody wants to see you #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kJKFqPhbu1 — Anthony 🌭 (@anorderlymess) May 8, 2018

APPRECIATION TWEET FOR THE MEN WHO FOLLOWED THE THEME #METGALA 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/f9IaaLad4W — joseph ✨ (@stussyjoseph) May 8, 2018

the kardashians listening to the met gala theme pic.twitter.com/9IhkqFoSsB — 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@beyonseh) May 8, 2018

#MetGala faves!!!! When you commit to the theme and slay!!!! Kardashians pls take down notes!! pic.twitter.com/vntMrvfmye — Mica Abesamis (@marieabesamis) May 8, 2018

Check out all the snaps from this year’s Met Gala below...