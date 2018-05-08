Every year, the Met Gala has pop culture devotees talking on social media, and with a theme as expansive as ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination’, it was inevitable that this year’s event would be a biggie.
On Tuesday morning (8 May), social media was abuzz with commentary and memes on the A-listers in attendance, and the Catholicism-inspired outfits they’d thrown on for the annual gala. Here is what got people talking the most...
Quite obviously, Rihanna stole the show with her Papal attire...
But Katy Perry also turned heads with her elaborate angel wings, drawing some (probably unwanted) comparisons on Twitter...
Meanwhile, other A-list guests were at the centre of the conversation online, either for their wardrobe choices or their behind-the-scenes antics...
The hive couldn’t wait to see what Beyoncé brought out for the occasion, so her absence soon became a huge talking point…
Special mention must go to the Tabloid Art History account on Twitter (@TabloidArtHist), who had us howling with their posts...
And despite the wide-ranging theme of Catholicism lending itself to a million different interpretations for outfit choices, some stars still played it safe, much to Twitter’s chagrin...
Check out all the snaps from this year’s Met Gala below...
Met Gala 2018