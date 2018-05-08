Always one to push the envelope further, Solange Knowles made everyone pause with her outfit at the Met Gala.

Focusing on this year’s theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, Solange wore an Iris Van Herpen black sculpted piece, with matching boots, a smokey eye and a durag under a halo headpiece.

The singer tweeted that she felt “heavenly in black” before making her entrance.