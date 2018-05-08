EDITION
    • STYLE
    08/05/2018 08:52 BST | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Met Gala 2018: Solange Knowles' Durag And Halo Combo Had Everyone Talking

    'Solange and her team found a way to remain afro centric in the most European theme. Truly an icon.'

    Always one to push the envelope further, Solange Knowles made everyone pause with her outfit at the Met Gala.

    Focusing on this year’s theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, Solange wore an Iris Van Herpen black sculpted piece, with matching boots, a smokey eye and a durag under a halo headpiece. 

    The singer tweeted that she felt “heavenly in black” before making her entrance.

    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

    With the theme being Catholicism’s influence on fashion, Solange delighted Twitter by adding some #blackgirlmagic.

    Met Gala 2018

