Beyoncé has achieved a style miracle: earning praise for her Met Gala outfit without even attending the event.
Ahead of the red carpet on Monday 7 May a source told ET online that Bey wouldn’t be attending this year’s event as Jay Z had surprised her with a holiday. But that didn’t stop fans from keeping an eye out for a surprise appearance in an outfit that would embody the theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’.
And they weren’t disappointed:
Only Queen B could pull this off.
Beyoncé is a Met Gala regular who consistently sets people talking with her interpretation of the themes. However, her most famous Met appearance invloved the ‘elevator incident’ in 2014 when her sister Solange was caught on camera kicking Jay Z in a lift.