    • STYLE
    08/05/2018 10:09 BST

    Met Gala 2018: Beyoncé's Holy Ghost Outfit Won The Red Carpet, According To Twitter

    Only Beyoncé could pull this off.

    Beyoncé has achieved a style miracle: earning praise for her Met Gala outfit without even attending the event.

    Ahead of the red carpet on Monday 7 May a source told ET online that Bey wouldn’t be attending this year’s event as Jay Z had surprised her with a holiday. But that didn’t stop fans from keeping an eye out for a surprise appearance in an outfit that would embody the theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’.

    And they weren’t disappointed:

    Only Queen B could pull this off.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Beyonce arrives for the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on 2 May 2016 in New York City. 

    Beyoncé is a Met Gala regular who consistently sets people talking with her interpretation of the themes. However, her most famous Met appearance invloved the ‘elevator incident’ in 2014 when her sister Solange was caught on camera kicking Jay Z in a lift.

