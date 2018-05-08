EDITION
    • STYLE
    08/05/2018 08:32 BST

    Met Gala 2018 Theme: Blake Lively And Priyanka Chopra Led The Best Dressed

    See how all the celebs interpreted the Met Gala's Catholic Imagination theme.

    Blake Lively could not have looked more regal on the Met Gala red carpet in a gold bodiced and maroon brocade gown. The addition of a spiked headband resembling a golden halo answered the theme of the night. ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’.

    Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
    Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 via Getty Images
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images

    Lively’s Versace gown was a labour of love: it took 600 hours to embroider the bodice alone and she wasn’t the only one wearing a handiwork-intensive design. Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren creation was completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.

    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Alessio Botticelli via Getty Images

    This year’s exhibition spans centuries of Vatican history, and designer and celebrity pairings attempted to bring this to life at the opening gala on Monday 7 May.

    Scroll down to see who pulled it off best:

    • Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
      Met Gala Host Rihanna.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Katy Perry.
    • Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Madonna.
    • Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
      SZA.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Sarah Jessica Parker.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    • Raymond Hall via Getty Images
      Amal Clooney and George Clooney.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Vera Wang (L) and Ariana Grande.
    • Sean Zanni via Getty Images
      Lana del Rey.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey, and Jared Leto.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Frances McDormand.
    • ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
      Lena Waithe.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Kerry Washington.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Priyanka Chopra.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Taylor Hill.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Princess Beatrice of York.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Donatella Versace.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Salma Hayek.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Evan Rachel Wood.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Kate Bosworth.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Wendy Deng.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Amber Heard.
    • HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
      Kim Kardashian.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Alexander Wang and Kylie Jenner.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Selena Gomez.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Naomi Watts.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Ruth Negga.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Miley Cyrus.
    • Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
      Liza Koshy.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Met Gala Chairperson Anna Wintour.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Jennifer Lopez.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Scarlett Johansson.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Rooney Mara (L) and Clare Waight Keller.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Jourdan Dunn.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Kesha Ward (L) and 2 Chainz.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Sarah Paulson.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Ruby Rose.
    • MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Alek Wek.
    • Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
      Blake Lively.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Sean Mendes and Hailey Baldwin.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Joan Smalls.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Jennifer Connelly.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Gisele Bundchen.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Cara Delevingne.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Evan Rachel Wood.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Claire Danes.
    • MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Doutzen Kroes.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Shailene Woodley.
