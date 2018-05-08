Blake Lively could not have looked more regal on the Met Gala red carpet in a gold bodiced and maroon brocade gown. The addition of a spiked headband resembling a golden halo answered the theme of the night. ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’.

Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 via Getty Images

Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Lively’s Versace gown was a labour of love: it took 600 hours to embroider the bodice alone and she wasn’t the only one wearing a handiwork-intensive design. Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren creation was completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Alessio Botticelli via Getty Images

This year’s exhibition spans centuries of Vatican history, and designer and celebrity pairings attempted to bring this to life at the opening gala on Monday 7 May. Scroll down to see who pulled it off best: