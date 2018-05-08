Catholics React To The Met Gala's Religious Theme

The Met Gala’s theme for 2018 was pegged as a controversial choice from the moment it was revealed that religion was involved.
The ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ exhibit, has had approval from the Catholic church, as the Vatican were consulted about the contents and although Pope Francis has not spoken out on the matter, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, wrote an introduction to the exhibit’s catalogue, reflecting on the significance of God clothing Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.
However, the fashion choices at the opening gala are another matter. Rihanna drew on the Pope himself for inspiration, prompting a debate to spread across social media about whether the interpretations of this year’s theme were offensive.
Piers Morgan let out his outrage on ‘Good Morning Britain’. He said that the celebrities looked “utterly ridiculous”.
“Explain to me why, as a Catholic I shouldn’t be slightly perturbed that a load of celebrities have waltzed up nativity play headgear and dressed like my pope? I’ve got to say if it was any other religion, all hell would be breaking loose,” he said.
“I just feel like it’s all a bit odd. I’m not really a big one for cultural appropriation but when you’re basically taking one religion and turning up looking utterly ridiculous, I think I’m entitled to raise a little eyebrow.’
Morgan wasn’t the only person who didn’t approve of the religious references on show. Actor James Wood commented on Twitter: “Why are these people so eager to blaspheme Catholicism? And why with such glee?” and even hashtagged “#DisgustingMetGala”.
Many people on Twitter of varying faiths and religons were torn if this was celebratory or offensive. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.