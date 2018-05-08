Catholics React To The Met Gala's Religious Theme

The Met Gala’s theme for 2018 was pegged as a controversial choice from the moment it was revealed that religion was involved.

The ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ exhibit, has had approval from the Catholic church, as the Vatican were consulted about the contents and although Pope Francis has not spoken out on the matter, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, wrote an introduction to the exhibit’s catalogue, reflecting on the significance of God clothing Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

However, the fashion choices at the opening gala are another matter. Rihanna drew on the Pope himself for inspiration, prompting a debate to spread across social media about whether the interpretations of this year’s theme were offensive.