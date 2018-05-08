EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/05/2018 11:57 BST

    Frances McDormand Had The Absolute Time Of Her Life At The Met Gala

    A-list encounters, fabulous poses and one impressive headpiece.

    It’s no secret that A-list award ceremonies and parties can actually be quite boring, but fresh from a jam-packed awards season, Frances McDormand made sure she had the time of her life at her first ever  Met Gala.

    For the stars attending the annual charity bash, preparation on the day usually begins long before the red carpet opens but - in case you somehow didn’t realise this during awards season - Frances does not mess around.

    So, how long did she spend getting ready? Five minutes, she told reporters. Five. Minutes.

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Frances McDormand 

    Once on the red carpet, the Oscar-winning actress struck a number of impressive poses, giving photographers and onlookers a good look at her custom-made Valentino Couture cape, which covered a yellow jumpsuit, and gigantic Philip Treacy headpiece.

    The ‘Three Billboards’ star also stopped briefly to respond to one reporter who was asking about religion (this year’s theme was  “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’) to shout: “I’m a pagan.”

    Once she was inside, it was time for the real fun to begin. No words can possibly do the following video justice, so we’re just going to leave it here:

    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

    See what we mean?

    Frances must have also had an exchange with Troye Sivan and Shawn Mendes, as she lent the latter her incredible headpiece for a quick photo, which Troye posted on Instagam: 

    And she even managed to sneak in a hug with Donald Glover: 

    Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
    We're not sure which of them we are more jealous of 

    By the end of the night, she’d had made a number of other new pals too.

    When John Boyega posted a video of himself, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan on Twitter, who could be seen standing with Lena Waithe?

    Yup. Frances McDormand.

    This year’s Gala was hosted by Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Rihanna, the latter of which left us with her Vatican-inspired look.

    Other stars who seriously impressed in the style stakes include Priyanka Chopra and Cardi B.

    READ MORE:

    • Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
      Met Gala Host Rihanna.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Katy Perry.
    • Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Madonna.
    • Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
      SZA.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Sarah Jessica Parker.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    • Raymond Hall via Getty Images
      Amal Clooney and George Clooney.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Vera Wang (L) and Ariana Grande.
    • Sean Zanni via Getty Images
      Lana del Rey.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey, and Jared Leto.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Frances McDormand.
    • ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
      Lena Waithe.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Kerry Washington.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Priyanka Chopra.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Taylor Hill.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Princess Beatrice of York.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Donatella Versace.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Salma Hayek.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Evan Rachel Wood.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Kate Bosworth.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Wendy Deng.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Amber Heard.
    • HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
      Kim Kardashian.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Alexander Wang and Kylie Jenner.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Selena Gomez.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Naomi Watts.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Ruth Negga.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Miley Cyrus.
    • Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
      Liza Koshy.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams.
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Met Gala Chairperson Anna Wintour.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Jennifer Lopez.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Scarlett Johansson.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Rooney Mara (L) and Clare Waight Keller.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Jourdan Dunn.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Kesha Ward (L) and 2 Chainz.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Sarah Paulson.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Ruby Rose.
    • MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Alek Wek.
    • Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
      Blake Lively.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Sean Mendes and Hailey Baldwin.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Joan Smalls.
    • Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
      Jennifer Connelly.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Gisele Bundchen.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Cara Delevingne.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Evan Rachel Wood.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Claire Danes.
    • MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Doutzen Kroes.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Shailene Woodley.
    MORE:Met GalaJohn BoyegaFrances McDormanddonald gloverTroye SivanShawn Mendes

    Conversations