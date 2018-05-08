Frances McDormand Had The Absolute Time Of Her Life At The Met Gala

It’s no secret that A-list award ceremonies and parties can actually be quite boring, but fresh from a jam-packed awards season, Frances McDormand made sure she had the time of her life at her first ever Met Gala.

For the stars attending the annual charity bash, preparation on the day usually begins long before the red carpet opens but - in case you somehow didn’t realise this during awards season - Frances does not mess around.

So, how long did she spend getting ready? Five minutes, she told reporters. Five. Minutes.