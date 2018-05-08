Frances McDormand Had The Absolute Time Of Her Life At The Met Gala

It’s no secret that A-list award ceremonies and parties can actually be quite boring, but fresh from a jam-packed awards season, Frances McDormand made sure she had the time of her life at her first ever Met Gala.
For the stars attending the annual charity bash, preparation on the day usually begins long before the red carpet opens but - in case you somehow didn’t realise this during awards season - Frances does not mess around.
So, how long did she spend getting ready? Five minutes, she told reporters. Five. Minutes.
Once on the red carpet, the Oscar-winning actress struck a number of impressive poses, giving photographers and onlookers a good look at her custom-made Valentino Couture cape, which covered a yellow jumpsuit, and gigantic Philip Treacy headpiece.
The ‘Three Billboards’ star also stopped briefly to respond to one reporter who was asking about religion (this year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’) to shout: “I’m a pagan.”
Once she was inside, it was time for the real fun to begin. No words can possibly do the following video justice, so we’re just going to leave it here:
See what we mean?
Frances must have also had an exchange with Troye Sivan and Shawn Mendes, as she lent the latter her incredible headpiece for a quick photo, which Troye posted on Instagam:
And she even managed to sneak in a hug with Donald Glover:
By the end of the night, she’d had made a number of other new pals too.
When John Boyega posted a video of himself, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan on Twitter, who could be seen standing with Lena Waithe?
Yup. Frances McDormand.
This year’s Gala was hosted by Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Rihanna, the latter of which left us with her Vatican-inspired look.
Other stars who seriously impressed in the style stakes include Priyanka Chopra and Cardi B.
