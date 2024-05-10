Critics Facepalm With Both Hands At Trump's Nonsensical 'Ambidextrous' Talk

Former President Donald Trump seemingly needed a hand or two with the definition of “ambidextrous” during an interview that aired on Thursday on Telemundo 51.
Trump, following a question about separating his legal issues amid family time, said he’s able to “put it aside” before inaccurately referring to the ability to be equally skilful with both hands.
“I’m very ambidextrous, so to speak, I can do a lot of things at one time,” Trump said.
“And I’m willing to do and able to do things and lots of different things.”
US President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign later used the clip to mock the “confused” former president on X.
Critics on social media pounced on Trump over his botched reference to ambidexterity:
