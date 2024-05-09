Trump Risks Fresh Gag Order Violation With Tirade At Judges, 'Sleazebags' And 'Lowlifes'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump has risked the wrath of his hush money trial judge after railing against “sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters” who “say absolutely anything that they want” in an apparent attack on witnesses.

Despite a gag order restricting what Trump can say about witnesses and jurors, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee bemoaned on social media on Wednesday that he has to “listen to lies and false statements” be made against him without being able to respond. Trump also called New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan “corrupt and highly conflicted.”

Trump didn’t mention any witnesses by name, but his rant arrived one day after testimony from adult film star Stormy Daniels that lifted the lid on the pair’s alleged relationship.

A transcript from Tuesday’s session showed that Merchan spoke with Trump’s attorney to warn him his client was verging on witness intimidation during Daniels’ testimony.

Earlier this week, Trump was found in contempt of court for violating his gag order once again. He was warned by Merchan that, going forward, overstepping the bounds of the order could land him behind bars. The judge noted that those held in criminal contempt could be punished with a jail sentence “not exceeding 30 days.”

In his Truth Social post, Trump criticised Merchan and his threat of incarceration, and without evidence linked the judge’s warning to a “fascist mindset” that he suggests dominates Washington, DC and politics. Trump also blasted the judges who oversaw his New York civil fraud case and his E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 (£104,000) payment to Daniels in order to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

He has been fined 10 times for violating the gag order that restricts what he can say about people involved in the case.

On Monday, Merchan fined the former president $1,000 (£800) for remarks he made on April 22, when he attacked the trial’s jurors and the process of selecting them.

Before Wednesday’s post, prosecutors asked the judge to consider a total of 14 alleged gag order violations since Trump’s trial began last month.

