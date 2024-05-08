'Looks Like S**t': Trump Loses It In Unhinged Nighttime Rant At Cable News Host

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump fired off an angry message aimed at MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell late on Tuesday night.

“I haven’t seen him in years. He looks like shit, a real loser!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, then signed the message with his initials. “DJT.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social Truth Social

O’Donnell has attended some of Trump’s criminal trial in New York in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, and last week observers noticed Trump glaring at O’Donnell and “muttering” as he left court.

“It seems Donald Trump wasn’t really pleased to see me,” the MSNBC host told his viewers that night.

If Trump’s message on Truth Social is any indication, he’s even less pleased right now.

“Must’ve been something I said,” O’Donnell wrote on X in response, noting that the message came right after his show aired on Tuesday.

O’Donnell devoted his entire show to the trial. It’s not clear which part set the former president off, if indeed he was watching. O’Donnell spent his opening monologue recapping Daniels’ testimony ― including a moment he called “a very direct professional insult” to Trump’s attorneys by Judge Juan Merchan.

“That was a signal to Donald Trump that his lawyers did not do a good job in that section of the trial,” O’Donnell said.