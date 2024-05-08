Social Media Reacts To Trump's Documents Case Being Postponed

As you probably expected, Tuesday’s news that US District Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed Donald Trump’s classified documents trial got social media all abuzz.
Cannon ruled that committing to the trial’s starting date “would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court.”
The Florida judge, a Trump nominee, also said a delay was necessary to allow more time for discovery and other pretrial motions.
However, many lawyers and pundits on X, formerly Twitter, had strong opinions about what was really going on.
But at least one attorney thought Cannon’s decision might actually benefit special counsel Jack Smith.
Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County in Florida, argued that getting the classified documents case off the calendar will make it easier for the 2020 election interference case Smith brought against Trump to proceed.