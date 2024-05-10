Netflix Edits Out Awkward Kim Kardashian Moment From Tom Brady Roast

Kim Kardashian Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian found herself at the centre of headlines after she was brutally booed during her appearance at Netflix’s Roast Of Tom Brady over the weekend ― but you wouldn’t know it unless you got to see the original footage.

The comedy, hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, was originally broadcast live on the streaming platform on Sunday.

At one point in the program, the host introduced Kim to the stage, after which the reality star was met with loud boos when she tried to speak.

However, you won’t find that in the version currently streaming on Netflix.

In the original, unedited version, Kim was introduced to a mix of applause and scattered boos. “Thank you so much, Kevin,” she said. “I know a lot of people make fun of your height...”

At this point, the booing and jeering become so loud that they almost drowned Kim out.

“All right, all right,” the Skims founder said with a smile, in an attempt to settle the crowd. Off-camera, it sounded like the comic could be heard saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa” in response to the boos.

The edited version skips right over those few seconds of loud booing, and goes straight to Kim saying: “I know a lot of people make fun of your height, but what people don’t know is you’re also pretty mean, which makes you the smallest Black dick I’ve ever seen.”

Netflix acknowledged that it took out parts of the original broadcast. The current version on the platform includes a disclaimer that it is “edited from a previous livestream”.

According to Robbie Praw, the vice president of stand-up and comedy formats at Netflix, Kim didn’t ask for the boos to be removed.

“Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts, whether that’s subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can’t do when it’s streaming live,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

“It’s part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things. But I will just say this, in addition to that, that no talent were consulted as part of that.”

Kim, for her part, recovered from the boos and got in a few good zings at the night’s subject.

“I wasn’t gonna come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date ― there’s still a good chance I might,” she quipped.

She also offered a deadpan joke about her own 2007 sex tape scandal.