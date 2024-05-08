Fans Of Succession Will Love This New Netflix Political Satire Starring Jeff Daniels

The cast of Succession HBO

If you’re missing the fasted-paced, back-stabbing nastiness that was Succession, a new political satire has just arrived on Netflix that might just fill that void.

A Man In Full, starring Jeff Daniels, landed on Netflix last week, and has quickly climbed to the top two spot on the streamer’s most watched TV rankings (just behind Baby Reindeer, which is still at number one).

Advertisement

The six-part limited series sees the US actor take on the role of a real estate tycoon called Charlie Croker whose empire is on the verge of collapse.

Based on Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name, Charlie – a Donald Trump-type figure – must defend what he’s built from those who want to capitalise on his fall.

Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker in A Man In Full MARK HILL/NETFLIX

The adaption was brought to life by David E. Kelley, the writer and creator behind Big Little Lies and Anatomy Of A Scandal, and also stars Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, Aml Ameen, William Jackson Harper and more.

Advertisement

Fans of the multi Golden Globe-winning Succession may already be intrigued by the premise, after spending four gripping seasons watching the dysfunctional Roy siblings play the long game and battle it out to inherit their father’s media empire.

A Man In Full has already been described as a “worthy Succession replacement” by The Guardian, which awarded the show four stars.

The political satire A Man In Full has already been compared favourably to Succession Netflix

Deadline also praised the new show’s casting, writing: “Square in the stinging intersection of urban politics, commerce, race, demographics and rivalry, A Man in Full the miniseries has many options to offer with a superlative cast, including a literal show stopping Lucy Liu.”

And if you loved peeking into the lives of billionaires in Succession, Digital Spy has also compared A Man In Full to the hit US drama, while praising this new series for giving us the “super-rich representation we need”.

Advertisement

Succession wrapped after four seasons last May, winning 19 Emmys and nine Golden Globes throughout its total run from 2018 to 2023.