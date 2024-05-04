11 Top Picks Of The New Films And TV Shows Streaming On Netflix In May 2024

A selection of what to watch on Netflix this May Netflix

Believe it or not May is already upon us, which brings with it a whole new month of Netflix releases to dive into.

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the return of your favourite series, or ready to immerse yourself in something brand new, there’s plenty to choose from this month.

From hard-hitting documentaries, star-studded movies and escapist reality TV, here are our top picks to stream on Netflix in May 2024…

A Man In Full (Thursday 2 May)

Tell me more: If you’re looking for something meaty to start the month, Jeff Daniels stars in this six-part limited series about a real estate tycoon whose empire is on the verge of collapse.

Netflix says: “When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalise on his fall from grace.

“From writer and creator David E. Kelley and directors Regina King and Thomas Schlamme, A Man In Full is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe.”

Unfrosted (Friday 3 May)

Tell me more: If Hugh Grant’s upgrade from Oompa Loompa to Tony The Tiger isn’t enough to intrigue you, then maybe Jerry Seinfeld’s take on the origins story of the humble Pop-Tart will.

The sitcom star’s star-studded new comedy loosely documents the race to create the famous breakfast toaster pastries, with Melissa McCarthy, Dan Levy, James Marsden, Peter Dinklage and Maria Bakalova all making appearances.

Netflix says: “In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry.”

The Roast Of Tom Brady (Monday 6 May)

Tell me more: For NFL fans who want to see one of the greatest of all time getting taken down a peg or two, the American Football star’s former teammates – from coach Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski – dish it out to him good in this new Netflix special, hosted by Kevin Hart.

Netflix says: “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, will be hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters, in full-contact comedy. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy.”

Super Rich In Korea (Thursday 7 May)

Tell me more: As the name suggests, this new reality show will focus on people of various cultures and backgrounds who take full advantage of all the luxuries Korea has to offer – from swish cars to designer clothing.

Netflix says: “A Singaporean tycoon, an Italian luxury brand heir, a Pakistani noble and more. Explore the lavish lives of super rich individuals living in Korea.”

Bodkin (Wednesday 8 May)

Tell me more: One for fans of a dark comedy, Will Forte and Siobhán Cullen star in this new series about a team of true crime podcasters who set out to get to the bottom of a disappearance in a quaint Irish village.

Netflix says: “Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town.

“But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.”

The Final: Attack On Wembley (Wednesday 8 May)

Tell me more: If last year’s Beckham documentary reignited your interest in football, this one offers a slightly different look at a more controversial moment in sporting history, when thousands of football fans stormed Wembley for a chance to catch England in the Euro 2020 final.

As England faced – and ultimately lost to – Italy in the sporting final (which was actually held in 2021 due to the pandemic), around 2000 ticketless fans breached stadium security, wreaking havoc in London and putting spectators’ lives at risk.

Netflix says: “England is in the European Championship final at last. After months of lockdown, fans will do whatever it takes to see football coming home — even if it means forcing their way into Wembley Stadium.”

Mother Of The Bride (Thursday 9 May)

Tell me more: If films like Mean Girls or Freaky Friday tick all your boxes, it might interest you to hear that Mark Waters, the director of both of those films, has a new rom-com coming out.

Starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove, this one focuses on a mother-of-the-bride who jets off to Thailand for her daughter’s wedding, only to discover her future son-in-law’s dad is an old flame.

Netflix says: “Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married. In Thailand. In a month!

“Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma’s heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.”

Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 1 (Thursday 16 May)

Tell me more: Polin stans, your time has come.

Nicola Coughlan takes centre stage in the latest season of the regency period drama, which will spotlight Penelope Featherington’s relationship with Colin (Luke Newton). The first first episodes will drop in May, after which we’ll have to patiently wait for almost another month for the next four instalments, which are coming in June.

Netflix says: “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

“But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Power (Friday 17 May)

Tell me more: This new Netflix original documentary from Oscar-nominated Yance Ford takes a hard look at the state of the modern face of US policing.

Told through the lens of archival footage, the film reflects on the force’s controversial history and long-lasting ramifications that continue into the present day.

Netflix says: “Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.”

Atlas (Friday 24 May)

Tell me more: Following her 2023 role in Netflix’s The Mother, Jennifer Lopez is suiting up for an action-packed space epic with Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

When a mission to capture a renegade robot leaves J-Lo’s character stranded on a distant planet, she’s forced to confront her mistrust of AI in order to protect life back down on Earth.

Netflix says: “Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”

Eric (Thursday 30 May)

Benedict Cumberbatch in Netflix's Eric Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Tell me more: Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this new limited thriller series in which one of New York’s best puppeteers and children’s TV show creators must battle his own demons in order to save his missing nine-year-old son.