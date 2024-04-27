Thought The Stars Of Rebel Moon Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix Netflix

The second part of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon arrived on Netflix last week, and quickly soared to the top of the streaming service’s most-watched movies list.

Most of the all-star cast are reprising their roles in Part Two: The Scargiver, making for an impressive ensemble of acting legends, TV stars and promising up-and-comers.

The second instalment picks up with Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare for battle against the tyrannical Motherworld to defend their homeland.

Read on to find out where you’ve seen the cast of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver before…

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Bouetlla in Rebel Moon (left) and The Mummy (right) Netflix/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock/

Leading actor Sofia returns as the titular Scargiver Kora in part two. This follows her huge role as antagonist Ahmanet in 2017’s The Mummy reboot opposite Tom Cruise.

Her first major film role back in 2015 was also a big one, playing Samuel L Jackson’s henchwoman Gazelle in Kingsman: The Secret Service, before she starred opposite Nicolas Cage in Prisoners Of The Ghostland.

More recently, she played Eve Mansour on SAS Rogue Heroes and appeared in an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s anthology series Cabinet Of Curiosities. Her other film roles include Argylle, Star Trek Beyond, Prisoners of the Ghostland, Fahrenheit 451, Hotel Artemis and Atomic Blonde.

Music fans might recognise Sofia as a former dancer for Madonna – she performed on the Queen of Pop’s Confessions Tour and appeared in the music videos for Hung Up, Sorry and Celebration. She also went on to star opposite Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters’ music video for Shame Shame in 2020.

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou in Rebel Moon (left) and Guardians Of The Galaxy (right) Netflix/Marvel/Disney

The twice Oscar-nominated actor plays Titus in the Rebel Moon franchise and was initially best known for his roles in 2002’s In America and 2006’s Blood Diamond opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Since then, he’s joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Korath the Pursuer in Guardians Of The Galaxy and Captain Marvel. He’s also across the DC universe as The Wizard in Shazam! and Black Adam.

Djimon’s other previous roles include Gladiator, Amistad, The King’s Men, A Quiet Place Part II, 2019’s Charlie’s Angels, Serenity, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, The Legend of Tarzan, Air, Fast & Furious 7 and Elephant White.

You might also recognise Djimon from his stint as a Calvin Klein underwear model back in the mid-2000s.

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins' Rebel Moon character (left) and in The Silence Of The Lambs (right) Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Welsh acting legend, who voices Jimmy in the second Rebel Moon instalment, is best known for his Oscar-winning roles playing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs. More recently, he won a second Academy Award thanks to his moving performance in The Father with Olivia Colman, which made him the oldest winner in an acting category at 83 back in 2021.

You’ll also be familiar with his extensive filmography ranging from One Life, The Remains Of The Day, The Elephant Man, The Two Popes, Amistad, Hitchcock, Alexander and much more.

He also earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Dr. Robert Ford in HBO’s dystopian western series Westworld, before it was cancelled after four seasons.

Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein in Rebel Moon (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

You’ll probably know the London-born actor, who plays Atticus Noble in both Rebel Moon films, for playing Ajax in Deadpool opposite Ryan Reynolds, as well as a brief three-episode stint as Daario Naharis in Game Of Thrones’ third season (after which he was replaced by Michiel Huisman, which he claimed at the time was due to “politics”)

Other past film roles of Ed’s include The Transporter Refuelled, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, Alita: Battle Angel and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman in Rebel Moon (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

In a slightly awkward twist of casting fate, it was Michiel (aka Gunnar in Rebel Moon) who replaced Ed Skrein as Daenerys Targaryen’s love interest and advisor Daario Naharis in Game Of Thrones (don’t worry though, Michiel has insisted he “got on really well” with his now co-star).

You might have also seen him in shows like The Haunting Of Hill House, Nashville, Echo 3, Treme, Angela Black and The Flight Attendant.

Other past credits of Michiel’s include A Boy Called Christmas, The Other Lamb, The Last Right and The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society, Irreplaceable You, The Age Of Adaline, Wild, World War Z and The Young Victoria.

Bae Doona

Bae Doona in Rebel Moon (left) and Cloud Atlas (right) Netflix/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Along with playing Nemesis in Rebel Moon, the South Korean actor is known for movies like Cloud Atlas and Bong Joon Ho’s 2006 monster film The Host.

She was also in TV series Sense8 and Korean dramas like The Silent Sea, Kingdom and Bimilui Soop.

Ray Fisher

Ray Fisher in Rebel Moon Part One (left) and Justice League (right) Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The US actor plays Bloodaxe in Rebel Moon, which saw him reunite with Zack Snyder once again after his roles as Cyborg in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

He also played Henry Hays, the son of Mahershala Ali’s character, in season three of True Detective.

Staz Nair

Staz Nair in Rebel Moon (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

Staz’s role as Tarak in the Rebel Moon series follows his previous turns as Dothraki warrior Qhono in Game Of Thrones.

He also played William Dey in the Supergirl series between 2019-2021 and Gordon in Humans.

In 2016, Staz also played the titular “creature” in a new televised version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Fra Fee

Fra Fee in Rebel Moon (left) and Hawkeye (right) Netflix/Disney/Marvel

As well as playing Balisarius in the Rebel Moon films, the Irish actor is best known for his role as Kazi in Marvel’s Hawkeye.

His other on screen appearances include 2021’s Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, The Laureate, Pixie, Boys From County Hell and 2012’s Les Misérables.

In 2022, Fra also took over the role of Emcee from Eddie Redmayne in the current West End production of Cabaret.

Cleopatra Coleman

Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe in the first Rebel Moon film Netflix

Cleopatra’s Rebel Moon role as Devra follows her recent film appearances in Cobweb, Infinity Pool and A Lot of Nothing. Meanwhile, her TV roles include Dopesick, The Last Man On Earth, White Famous and one episode of Sorry For Your Loss.

Like many Australian stars who eventually get their Hollywood break, she also put in a short stint on Neighbours back in 2006.

Ingvar Sigurðsson

Ingvar Sigurðsson in Rebel Moon Part One (left) and The Northman (right) Netflix/Focus Features/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Icelandic actor plays Hagen in both Rebel Moon films, and has previously been in Everest, The Northman and A White, White Day.

You might remember him as Lars in three episodes of Killing Eve season four.

Alfonso Herrera

Alfonso Herrera in Rebel Moon Part One (left) and Ozark (right) Netflix

Along with starring as Cassius in both Rebel Moon instalments, the Mexican actor has been in TV shows like Ozark, Sense8 and 2016’s The Exorcist.

True fans will also know that he first shot to fame with his role in the Mexican telenovela Rebelde about private school teens who start a fictional band called RBD – before the members decided to form the group for real.

However, Alfonso did not join his former bandmates on their reunion tour last year.

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes in Rebel Moon (left) and Stranger Things (right) Netflix

The King in both Rebel Moon films also has a role on one of Netflix’s biggest ever TV shows – playing the mayor of Hawkins Larry Kline in Stranger Things.

He’s also been in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part On, Billionaire Boys Club, Saw, The Princess Bride. Cary’s TV work includes The Art of More, Life In Pieces and The X Files.