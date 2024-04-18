Jude Law Reveals How He Really Feels About Netflix’s New Adaptation Of The Talented Mr Ripley

Jude Law Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Jude Law has shared his thoughts on Netflix’s new adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley.

The actor famously played Dickie Greenleaf in the 1999 film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel, which he starred in alongside Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

A brand new eight episode mini-series called Ripley landed on Netflix earlier this month, starring Andrew Scott in the title role.

The series follows conman Tom Ripley after he’s hired by a wealthy man to persuade his son to return home from Italy, before his petty crimes escalate to murder and identity fraud.

And while Jude’s performance as the bronzed Dickie in Anthony Minghella’s film adaptation even earned an Oscar nomination, it turns out he’s just as much of a big fan of Steven Zaillian’s gritty new black-and-white TV version.

Andrew Scott in Ripley Netflix

“I’m enjoying it. How can one not? It’s such great material,” the Sherlock Holmes actor told Entertainment Weekly.

He shared: “I’ve watched at least five or six of [the episodes]. Like any great source material, it’s really rewarding and interesting to watch something from a new perspective, a new angle.”

“Steve Zaillian’s, in many ways, couldn’t be further from Anthony’s,” he continued. “It’s very interesting to see what scenes and threads still come to the surface, even if they are very different stylistically and in their pacing.”

Jude continued: “You’re in great hands with wonderful actors, and it’s such an interesting character. Both versions reflect the director in many ways.

“One is visual, colourful, and romantic. The other is quite forensic and more sinister. Film, to me, often reflects the person at the helm of the camera.”

Jude Law as Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr Ripley Phil BrayPhil Bray/Paramount/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

While the actor noted the stark stylistic differences in the two adaptations, it still succeeded in stirring up emotions for him.

“I haven’t watched [the film] in many, many years,” he shared. “So, it was funny how many of the scenes are similar and kicked up so many memories in my mind. And how well I knew it.