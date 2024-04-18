Sydney Sweeney Fires Back After Producer's Takedown Of Her Looks And Talent

Sydney Sweeney Variety via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has fired back at a veteran producer who recently criticised her appearance and acting abilities.

Carol Baum, a long-time Hollywood exec whose credits include Father Of The Bride and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, made headlines with her assessment of the Euphoria star during a public appearance last week.

Advertisement

“There’s an actress who everybody loves now - Sydney Sweeney,” the Daily Mail quoted her as saying. “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.”

Branding the former White Lotus actor’s hit film Anyone But You “unwatchable”, she opined: “She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?”

Sydney’s representatives have since issued a response to Variety, which reads: “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Advertisement

Film producer Carol Baum George Pimentel via Getty Images

Since shooting to fame as high school student Cassie Howard in Euphoria, Sydney has more recently made the jump to the big screen.

Following last year’s appearance in the (admittedly quite divisive) romantic comedy Anyone But You, this year she’s also been in the (again, very divisive) superhero movie Madame Web and the psychological horror Immaculate.