Kacey Musgraves' SNL Wardrobe Malfunction Is Too Relatable

If you watched last weekend’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode, you might have noticed a familiar face ― Kacey Musgraves, a country music star famed for songs like Deeper Well, performed Too Good To Be True on the show.



Appearing on SNL for the third time, she dazzled alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who introduced Kacey’s song in the episode.

Predictably, the High Horse performer ― who recently secured her seventh Grammy honour ― stunned in a blue denim dress.

But it wasn’t until after the event that she realised she’d made a small fashion faux pas (and it’s way too relatable).



A fan Tweeted about the slip-up

In an X post, a fan shared a picture of Kacey looking at Sydney Sweeney at the end of the show.

“I just want someone to look at me the way Sydney Sweeney looks at Kacey Musgraves,” the site user said.

But Kacey reposted the X for reasons other than her loving gaze.

“The clip. I forgot to remove the clip,” the artist said in her repost, referring to a blue clip on the right side of her head.

This appeared to be a styling clip, the kind you use while your hair is being done, rather than an intentional accessory.

The clip. I forgot to remove the clip. 🫥 https://t.co/cNRkyoqDxe — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2024

What if I ― love it?

There’s a reason most people didn’t notice the clip until the end of the show ― most of the time, it wasn’t visible, and even when it was... it kind of looks good?

Either way, the musician, who had previously appeared on SNL in May 2018 and October 2021, has proved herself to be just like us (or just like me, anyway).