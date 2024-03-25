Euphoria Bosses Have A Disappointing Update For Fans Looking Forward To Season 3

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in Euphoria HBO

Euphoria bosses have confirmed the show’s long-awaited third season has been put on ice, at least for the time being.

Over the weekend, reports claimed that the upcoming season had been axed altogether, although a spokesperson has now denied that this is the case, insisting instead that filming is on hold while creator Sam Levison finishes the scripts.

Advertisement

In a statement, US broadcaster HBO told Variety: “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season.”

They added that the show’s star-studded cast – many of whom, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Colman Domingo, have seen their careers blow up since the show’s debut – will be free to pursue other opportunities in the meantime.

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” the show’s spokesperson added.

Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi in Euphoria's second season HBO

Advertisement

Meanwhile, According to Deadline, bosses had been hoping Euphoria would be back for its third season in 2025, adding that this “is still the goal”.

Cast member Jacob Elordi recently said he hoped the show would jump forward in time for its new batch of episodes, so its cast of 20-somethings wouldn’t need to continue playing teenagers.

“I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit,” the Australian actor joked on The Tonight Show.

The award-winning teen drama won rave reviews upon its debut in 2019, with a second season following in 2022.

Sam Levison previously told Elle that the upcoming third season would be comparable to “film noir”, and would use central character Rue (played by Emmy winner) as a vehicle to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world”.

Advertisement