Here's Everything We Know About The 'Darker' And 'Raunchier' New Season Of Heartstopper

If you’re eagerly awaiting another season of the heartwarming loveliness that is teen drama Heartstopper, it might not be too long before it’s back on our screens.

Expected to drop sometime in 2024, the third season of Alice Oseman’s hit LGBTQ+ Netflix show is well underway, so before long, fans will be able to find out what’s next for Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) relationship.

After seasons one and two stole our hearts, we’re more than ready for some news about the third. Here’s everything we know so far…

For starters, Heartstopper season 3 might be released sooner than we think

After the huge success of Heartstopper’s debut in 2022, the next two seasons of the coming-of-age drama were confirmed at the same time.

Filming for season three started in October 2023, and was announced on social media with a picture of creator Alice Oseman holding the production clapper board with the caption: “AND ACTION!! Heartstopper season three is officially in production.”

AND ACTION!! 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂



Heartstopper Season 3 is officially in production. pic.twitter.com/QMX0Htoofw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 2, 2023

By December, Alice posted that filming was officially wrapping up.

With those dates in mind, and considering season one was out in April 2022, followed by season two in August 2023, we might be looking at an official release date announcement in the coming months.

The first episode of Hearstopper season 3 has a super sweet title

While there have been plenty of butterfly-inducing moments between Nick and Charlie throughout the first two seasons, the title of season three’s opener looks like things are about to reach a new level.

As revealed in a picture of the script shared by Netflix on social media, episode one of season three is called: “Love.”

Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love.



That’s all we can tell you for now - but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/znYjX6JSZt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

As expected, fans absolutely lost it.

Season two ended with Charlie typing out “I love you” in a message to boyfriend Nick on his phone, but hesitates and decides not to send it.

Fans have been looking to the graphic novel for clues as to what might happen next, as volume four sees Charlie utter the L-word after walking in on Nick in the shower. Nick then chases Charlie into the street before saying it back.

Season 3 is set to explore ‘unchartered territory’ for Heartstopper

After wrapping on season three, Alice Oseman shared a candid Instagram post that gave fans a teeny sneak peak into season three.

“We have a few more hours of our final day to get through, but I wanted to express how deeply grateful I am to the cast and crew for their hard work, dedication, skill and endurance over the past 11 weeks, and for once again bringing a season of Heartstopper to life,” they wrote along with a snap of the cast and crew.

“Season three takes Heartstopper into uncharted territory and it presented a range of new challenges for our cast and crew, but everyone did the most incredible job and I am so excited to share what we’ve all been working on.”

The final picture in the carousel shows Nick and Charlie looking deep in conversation and holding each other close on the beach.

We already know a few locations where Heartstopper’s latest instalment was filmed

Fans will know that one filming location for the new season was Lyme Regis in Dorset, with behind-the-scenes photos benig shared here.

Another report mentions that some filming took place in Maidenhead.

Things are about to get ‘darker’ and ‘raunchier’

Joe Locke has teased that season three is set to take a more mature turn.

“Every season of our show, we grow up with the characters more and this season is definitely a bit raunchier,” he told the Today show while speaking about making his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

“It’s still Heartstopper,” he added. “But it’s also that we deal with some darker issues.

“Charlie, my character – he deals with some quite severe mental health issues, which we tackle in this season, which I’m very excited for people to see.”

We already have some idea of the plot

As the first season of Heartstopper covered the events of Alice Oseman’s first two volumes, and season two’s Paris trip takes place in the third volume, fans suspect the next season will follow the plot of the fourth book.

That means it’s possible the next season will develop on Charlie’s eating disorder which is broached in season three.

Charlie's eating disorder is expected to be further explored in the third season of Heartstopper Samuel Dore/Netflix

However, Alice has also spoken about the “extra space around that to do whatever we want” around the plot.

“I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it’s quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show.”

In the meantime, the novel synopsis for season four reads: “Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. Charlie didn’t think Nick could ever like him back, but now they’re officially boyfriends. Charlie’s beginning to feel ready to say those three little words: I love you.

“Nick’s been feeling the same, but he’s got a lot on his mind – not least coming out to his dad, and the fact that Charlie might have an eating disorder. As summer turns to autumn and a new school year begins, Charlie and Nick are about to learn a lot about what love means.”

Charlie and Nick share a kiss in Heartstopper season two Samuel Dore/Netflix

Alice also told Tudum of the next season’s plot: “People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics.”

She added: “I think [season two’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season.

“We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

We can expect to see the old gang back together again

Season two also fleshed out the romantic dynamics of the ensemble cast, including Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), and Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell). It also shed light on the lesser explored subject of asexuality through Tobie Donovan’s character Isaac. We can also expect to see Rhea Norwood back as Imogen Heaney.

The Heartstopper gang are all expected to make a return in season three Samuel Dore/Netflix

However, one character who will not be returning is Ben (Sebastian Croft), whose time on the show ended with Charlie confronting him for his toxic behaviour.

He explained to Tudum that he and Alice felt strongly about the character “not having a redemption arc”.

“Particularly as the aftershocks of Ben’s manipulation are still causing Charlie pain,” they said. “Ben can become a better person, but Charlie should not have to witness that, endorse it, or offer any forgiveness. And so he won’t.”

Get ready for a new addition, too

Alice Oseman revealed that another character from the graphic novels will be joining in season three, Michael Holden, who is played by Darragh Hand.

Alice has described the character as a “quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition” (via Tudum). In the novels, Michael is the love interest of Charlie’s blunt but protective older sister, Tori (Jenny Walser).

Darragh Hand Dave Benett via Getty Images

“I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael… It was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channelled Michael from the books,” Oseman shared on Instagram.

“But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring.”

