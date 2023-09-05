Heartstopper Fans Are Losing It Over One Word In Netflix's Season 3 Teaser

We’re barely over the emotional rollercoaster that was season two of Heartstopper, and Netflix is already teasing a follow-up.
After the show’s runaway success in 2022, it was revealed that two more seasons had already been commissioned, the first of which dropped on the streaming service last month.
With fans having now had a good few weeks to process the events of season two, bosses have now unveiled a photo teaser for the next batch of episodes, and one word in particular has caught people’s attention.
In a photo shared on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix revealed that the first instalment in the new season will be called “Love”, which got a big reaction from fans.
Season two of the much-loved teen drama ended with Charlie typing out a private message to boyfriend Nick on his phone, and hesitating before deciding not to send it.
The insinuation that the boys will say they love each other in the first episode of three season has also led fans of the original graphic novel series to speculate whether it will play out the same on screen on as in the books.
For the uninitiated, volume four of the Heartstopper books sees Charlie telling Nick he loves him after walking in on him in the shower, with Nick then chasing Charlie into the street (in clothes, don’t worry, folks) before saying it back.
Heartstopper isn’t the only show which Netlfix has been teasing the return of lately, though.
In the past few days they’ve also posted cryptic messages about the upcoming final seasons of The Crown and Sex Education, both of which will begin streaming later this year.
Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now.