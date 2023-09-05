Heartstopper Fans Are Losing It Over One Word In Netflix's Season 3 Teaser

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the second season of Heartstopper Samuel Dore/Netflix

We’re barely over the emotional rollercoaster that was season two of Heartstopper, and Netflix is already teasing a follow-up.

After the show’s runaway success in 2022, it was revealed that two more seasons had already been commissioned, the first of which dropped on the streaming service last month.

Advertisement

With fans having now had a good few weeks to process the events of season two, bosses have now unveiled a photo teaser for the next batch of episodes, and one word in particular has caught people’s attention.

In a photo shared on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix revealed that the first instalment in the new season will be called “Love”, which got a big reaction from fans.

Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love.



That’s all we can tell you for now - but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/znYjX6JSZt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

Advertisement

ready for another full on gay crisis 😭 — Tom (@thomasduke98) September 4, 2023

despite having an established storyline i'm so glad heartstopper is seeing success and being renewed so quickly :') the queer representation is so heartwarming especially with how diverse it is https://t.co/YPAC5pLjwM — ave 🧡 (@chuuerrydrops) September 4, 2023

GUYS IM GOING TO EXPLODE https://t.co/AEsCBN59Hf — Summer-Roché (she/they)🏳️🌈 (@summerxsims) September 4, 2023

Advertisement

season two ending with both nick and charlie wanting to say "i love you" but being cautious to and then season three beginning with an episode all about love? oh i know ill be in tears in the first moment i see my boys again https://t.co/AKq7Sow9KT — bear (@clingynln) September 4, 2023

AHHHHHHH I’m trying to leave mr heartstopper bubble but I just can’t yet to rewatch season 2 again or not to rewatch season 2 again 🍂💛 https://t.co/FR6EQcmcWc — N. ☁️ (@kyeomiekore) September 4, 2023

Season two of the much-loved teen drama ended with Charlie typing out a private message to boyfriend Nick on his phone, and hesitating before deciding not to send it.

The insinuation that the boys will say they love each other in the first episode of three season has also led fans of the original graphic novel series to speculate whether it will play out the same on screen on as in the books.

For the uninitiated, volume four of the Heartstopper books sees Charlie telling Nick he loves him after walking in on him in the shower, with Nick then chasing Charlie into the street (in clothes, don’t worry, folks) before saying it back.

Advertisement

OMG WE ARE GONNA GET THIS SCENE IN THE FIRST EPISODE https://t.co/0F2fwPDX2c pic.twitter.com/kcaQ7V8PWF — sam | rwrb and guts era (@sunedvin) September 4, 2023

WE BETTER FUCKING GET THE SHOWER LOVE CONFESSION SCENE PLEASE IM BEGGING ALICE https://t.co/u8q9DQy24v — gray (@aftgray) September 4, 2023

WE’RE GETTING THE ICONIC SHOWER I LOVE YOU SCENE I CAN FEEL IT IN MY GAY BONES https://t.co/0fQcZhATRp — rafael⁷ (@edwardlculIen) September 4, 2023

Advertisement

Heartstopper isn’t the only show which Netlfix has been teasing the return of lately, though.

In the past few days they’ve also posted cryptic messages about the upcoming final seasons of The Crown and Sex Education, both of which will begin streaming later this year.

After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year.



We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season. pic.twitter.com/zHbeqEqqWv — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

We all know Sex Education is about to reach its climax, but we don’t know how. See what you can decipher from these frustratingly censored 🚫 episode guides! pic.twitter.com/5wPPxUkbus — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

Coming 21 Sep. pic.twitter.com/OBT6U0h7fV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

Advertisement