Already Binged Heartstopper? Here Are 12 Shows You Can Stream Now To Fill The Void

The stars of Heartstopper season two Samuel Dore/Netflix

After keeping us waiting for over a year, Netflix finally re-opened the doors to Truham Grammar School this month when the second season of Heartstopper began streaming.

And knowing you’d have a long wait on your hands before the third series, did you sensibly ration out the episodes? No, of course you didn’t, and neither did we.

But if you’ve already binged all eight episodes, and you’re feeling bereaved about the show being over for another year, we might have just the thing for you.

Here are 12 of our top picks for Heartstopper fans that are available to stream now…

Sex Education

Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education season one Netflix

Like Heartstopper, Sex Education is a Netflix teen drama centring around a group of high school students as they grapple with the complications of relationships in all their forms.

But while some critics have pointed out that Charlie and Nick’s budding romance is a little on the chaste side, Sex Education – as the name suggests – is really not afraid to go there when it comes to various aspects of sex and relationships.

The hit show – which comes to an end with its fourth season later in 2023 – has also proved to be something of a star-making vehicle for its young cast, with the likes of Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells and Emma Mackey all getting their start in Sex Education.

Stream it on: Netflix

Big Boys

Jon Pointing and Dylan Llewellyn in Big Boys Channel 4

If Heartstopper is renowned for the dreamy and idealist way it depicts those formative years after coming out as queer, Big Boys takes… well… a rather different approach.

Based on the experiences of comedian Jack Rooke and his real-life pal, the Channel 4 show centres around two pals, one a newly out teen and the other a “mature student”, who are thrown together during Freshers Week in their first year at uni.

Not only is Big Boys laugh-out-loud hilarious, mixing cringe comedy with fast-paced pop culture references, it’s also a poignant exploration of mental health, grief and, above all, the power of friendship.

Stream it on: Channel 4

Love Victor

Michael Cimino and George Sear in Love Victor Disney +

Originally billed as a spin-off of the hit teen film Love Simon, Love Victor has gone on to take on a life of its own, airing its third and final season in 2022.

The show tells the story of titular teenager Victor Salazar who we see navigating all of the challenges of life as “new kid” at a high school in Atlanta while coming to terms with his sexual identity and coming out.

Over the three seasons, Victor explores different relationships, rides out difficult family dynamics and also leans on his friends, who are all going through different unique romantic situations of their own.

Stream it on: Disney+

Sugar Rush

Lenora Crichlow and Olivia Hallinan in Sugar Rush Channel 4

Almost 20 years before Charlie and Nick first clapped eyes on each other, British teenagers were gripped by the will they?/won’t they? story of Kimberly Daniels and her best mate Sugar.

Set in Brighton, 15-year-old Kimberly’s life is turned upside down when she meets and becomes immediately infatuated with her free-spirited BFF. The show quickly garnered a cult following upon its release in 2005, thanks to its unique approach to sex and relationships.

Watch out for some imaginative scenes with an electric toothbrush, cringe-inducing family confrontations and a young actor named Andrew Garfield.

Stream it on: Channel 4

Young Royals

Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding in Young Royals Robert Eldrim/NETFLIX

Think Heartstopper meets The Crown… but Swedish.

This hugely underrated teen drama introduces us to trouble-making Prince Wille, who strikes up a friendship with a non-boarding student at his new school that soon turns into something more.

With a stellar supporting cast, a gripping main character and an interesting slant on all kinds of very relevant topics, we’d recommend diving headfirst into the first two seasons of Young Royals before the final episodes drop later this year.

Stream it on: Netflix

Red, White & Royal Blue

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez in Red, White & Royal Blue Amazon

And while we’re on the subject of regal dramas, this adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s hit romance novel is definitely going to be one to watch – even if early reviews have been a little on the mixed side.

Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of a British prince and the son of a US president, who most initially put on a united front of friendship after an altercation at an event, only to end up falling for one another.

Yes, this one is a film rather than a TV show, but we’ve included it on this list because it’s sure to draw comparisons to Heartstopper (although whether or not those comparisons will be favourable remains to be seen).

Stream it on: Amazon Prime

Smiley

Carlos Cuevas and Miki Esparbé in Smiley Netflix

Decidedly more adult, both in terms of its themes and its target audience, than Heartstopper, but this Spanish rom-com does have a few things in common with THE British show that’s taken the world by storm – namely its quirky tone, endearing cast of characters and heartwarming central pair.

Polar opposites Alex and Bruno are thrown into one another’s lives by accident due to a wrong number, and despite their differences (and stubbornness) find they can’t ignore their feelings for one another.

It’s worth pointing out that despite the Spanish sun, the whole thing is set around Christmas, so if that’s the sort of thing you’re likely to find off-putting, maybe hold off tuning in until at least November.

Stream it on: Netflix

Heartbreak High

The cast of Heartbreak High ELISE LOCKWOOD/NETFLIX

Heartbreak High originally aired on Australian TV in the mid-90s, and was rebooted by Netflix in 2022.

Season one of the show focuses on the aftermath at an Aussie high school after many of its students’ private dramas and illicit affairs are outed in a graffiti mural by two of their disgruntled peers, with another batch of episodes expected later this year..

Expect high school politics, salacious twists and plenty of drama.

Stream it on: Netflix

I Am Not Okay With This

Sophia Lillis and Sofia Bryant in I Am Not Okay With This Netflix

Putting an unexpected twist on your traditional teen drama, I Am Not Okay With This introduces us to 17-year-old Sydney Novak, who has enough on her plate between grieving her late father and coming to terms with her sexuality, without throwing telekinetic powers into the mix.

See, we told you things took an unexpected turn.

The show was hugely popular with both critics and fans, but was a major TV casualty of the pandemic, coming to an end after just one season in the summer of 2020.

Stream it on: Netflix

Atypical

Keir Gilchrist in Atypical Greg Gayne/Netflix

Netflix original Atypical originally ran for four seasons, and generated plenty of conversation for its depiction of characters on the autism spectrum.

Despite initial controversy from some critics, Atypical won praise as time went on for including more autistic voices both on and off camera.

The show stars Keir Gilchrist (of United States Of Tara and It Follows fame) as a young man with autism who experiences big changes in his life when he announces he’s ready to begin dating.

Stream it on: Netflix

Riverdale

The stars of Riverdale Netflix

If Heartstopper is known for its warmth and cosiness, fellow teen drama Riverdale was more renowned for the utter chaos that it threw at viewers, especially as the years wore on.

The show comes to an end in August 2023, so now is quite possibly the opportune time time to catch up on the truly wild escapades of Archie, Betty and co, which include a faked death, supernatural conjurings, cult leaders and yes, even a twist that gave everyone superpowers.

And we promise we’re not making any of that up.

Stream it on: Netflix

Glee

Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale and Lea Michele in the first season of Glee FOX via Getty Images

And if Heartstopper’s saccharine stylings aren’t quite cheesy enough for you, why not throw in all manner of oh-so-early-2010s plot points, all-singing, all-dancing musical numbers and yes Lea Michele.

Glee actually ended up running for six years, and while most Gleeks out there would consider those early seasons the golden era, it’s worth sticking around until the end to see just how wild a direction the show ends up heading in (oh, and all those unbelievable guest stars, too).

