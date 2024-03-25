And Just Like That Loses Another Major Cast Member Ahead Of Season 3

Karen Pittman in And Just Like That HBO

And Just Like That bosses have confirmed that Karen Pittman will not be joining the show for its upcoming third season.

Karen played law professor Dr Nya Wallace in the first two series of the Sex And The City revival, a character who quickly became a confidante for Miranda Hobbes.

However, Deadline has claimed that Karen will not reprise her role as Nya in the forthcoming third run of And Just Like That, due to filming commitments with The Morning Show and a new Netflix adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel Forever…

A spokesperson for the streaming service Max – the US home of And Just Like That – said: “It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That.

“As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.

“Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season three of And Just Like That.”

Karen on set with AJLT co-star Cynthia Nixon HBO

They added: “Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavours.”

It has also been widely reported that Sara Ramírez is not returning to And Just Like That as the controversial character Che Diaz, though neither party has commented on this publicly.