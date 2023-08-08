While watching the new season of Sex And The City revival And Just Like That, plenty of viewers couldn’t help but wonder about a certain member of the cast’s somewhat reduced role.
Karen Pittman joined And Just Like That in its first season as Dr Nya Wallace, Miranda’s college professor and, more recently, roommate.
However, as the second season has progressed, it’s fair to say that Nya has taken a bit of a back seat in some episodes – her Valentine’s Day storyline involved seeking out a soufflé recipe before making said soufflé, for example – while she’s been completely absent from others.
Well, it turns out that this is all down to The Morning Show star Karen’s busy schedule.
After seeing two fans on Twitter discussing Nya’s absence from the latest episode, Karen confirmed she filmed both And Just Like That and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show “simultaneously”.
She went on to joke that she was “truly booked and busy”, before assuring And Just Like That viewers that they should “stay tuned” for more of Nya in the final three episodes of season two.
The second season of the US drama has proved to be just as divisive as its first, with the latest episodes featuring the return of Sex And The City’s John Corbett as Carrie’s former flame Aidan Shaw.
However, the show’s most-anticipated comeback (yes, we’re obviously referring to Kim Cattrall’s very brief – but still very exciting – return as Samantha Jones) is still to air.
New episodes of And Just Like That are available to watch every Thursday on Sky Atlantic and Now.