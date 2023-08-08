Karen Pittman as Dr Nya Wallace in And Just Like That HBO

Karen Pittman joined And Just Like That in its first season as Dr Nya Wallace, Miranda’s college professor and, more recently, roommate.

However, as the second season has progressed, it’s fair to say that Nya has taken a bit of a back seat in some episodes – her Valentine’s Day storyline involved seeking out a soufflé recipe before making said soufflé, for example – while she’s been completely absent from others.

Well, it turns out that this is all down to The Morning Show star Karen’s busy schedule.

Karen with co-star Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That HBO

After seeing two fans on Twitter discussing Nya’s absence from the latest episode, Karen confirmed she filmed both And Just Like That and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show “simultaneously”.

She went on to joke that she was “truly booked and busy”, before assuring And Just Like That viewers that they should “stay tuned” for more of Nya in the final three episodes of season two.

I’m truly booked and busy. Stay tuned tho…😉 — Karen Pittman (@thekarenpittman) August 5, 2023

The second season of the US drama has proved to be just as divisive as its first, with the latest episodes featuring the return of Sex And The City’s John Corbett as Carrie’s former flame Aidan Shaw.