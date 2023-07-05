And Just Like That’s Cynthia Nixon Has One Major Worry Ahead Of Kim Cattrall’s Cameo

Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall pictured in 2008 Anita Bugge via Getty Images

And Just Like That series one divided critics and viewers alike but there was one thing we could all agree on: It wasn’t quite the same without Samantha Jones.

Kim Cattrall’s iconic on-screen alter ego, a high-flying and sex-positive PR mastermind, provided some of Sex And The City’s most outrageous storylines and one-liners, as well as emotional moments when she faced her cancer diagnosis.

So when, in May, it was revealed that Kim had reprised her role as Samantha for a cameo in And Just Like That series two, fans were shocked and delighted to say the least.

Unfortunately, one of her co-stars has now delivered a warning, in what seems like a bid to manage expectations.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays hotshot lawyer Miranda Hobbes, told Sunday Times Style magazine: “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.”

She continued: “I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

Kim Cattrall is set to make a cameo in And Just Like That Lou Rocco via Getty Images

And Just Like That addressed its Samantha-shaped hole in its very first episode, as it was revealed that she had moved to London after a falling out with Carrie Bradshaw.

The series then laid the groundwork for a possible return, or at least a small reconciliation, when Samantha sent flowers to Carrie following the Peloton-induced death of her husband, Big.

Kim’s cameo was filmed earlier this year and the actress allegedly managed to get the job done and dusted without even needing to see her former co-stars.

The actor reunited with former SATC costume designer Patricia Field to create her comeback outfit and revealing what it was like being on set, she previously said: “We got a great fricking outfit, and this short scene.

“So it felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini.”

Anyone hoping this could pave for the wave for a longer return in series three might end up disappointed though, as Kim added: “That’s as far as I’m going to go.”

And Just Like That is now streaming on Now with a new episode dropping every Thursday until the finale on 24 August 2023.