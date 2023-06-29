Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence On Upcoming Return To Sex And The City Franchise

Kim Cattrall on the set of The View ABC

While fans of Sex And The City are abuzz over Kim Cattrall’s upcoming cameo in And Just Like That, the woman herself has had precious little to say about it.

Until now, that is.

During an interview on The View on Wednesday, Kim was asked about returning to the role of Samantha, and while she admittedly didn’t exactly look thrilled to be talking about her cameo, she eventually relented.

Kim claimed that she made the decision to return for the one-off cameo after getting an “interesting” call from the head of US broadcaster HBO, who asked her: “What can we do?”

“And I went, ‘hmmm… let me get creative’,” Kim shared.

She added that “one of the first things” she wanted to do was get OG Sex And The City stylist Patricia Field back on board.

The cast of Sex And The City on the set of the franchise's first film James Devaney via Getty Images

Like Kim herself, two-time Emmy winner Patricia has been absent from And Just Like That while she works on shows like Netflix’s Emily In Paris.

In her absence, her former protégés Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have been doing the styling on the reboot.

Kim added: “I just thought, ‘if I’m going to come back, I’ve got to come back with that sort of Samantha style. I’ve got to push it’. And we did!”

While Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all reprised their roles from Sex And The City for the revival, Kim did not take part after making it clear she was done playing Samantha Jones.

Rumours of a feud between Kim Cattrall and the rest of the Sex And The City cast date right back to the early 2000s when the award-winning show was still on the air.