Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Most Annoying Part Of And Just Like That Filming

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker on the And Just Like That set in February Gotham via Getty Images

And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed the most annoying thing about filming the hit show in New York City.

Rather than shooting exterior shots on a studio lot, the And Just Like That cast and crew ensure the authenticity of the drama by filming on the streets of the Big Apple.

This comes with its own problems though, especially as the programme has proven to be so popular.

During an appearance on iHeart Radio’s Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, SJP explained: “The crowd control is an issue … You are asking everyone, ‘please be quiet when we call action.’ No cameras, no shutters.

“The crowds tend to be really cooperative and sweet — they’re excited to be there.”

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the same allegedly can’t be said for the paparazzi.

“You can hear their shutters and it can ruin a take,” SJP added. “They are typically right next to the lens or right over the shoulder of the person whom you’re playing opposite in the scene.

“So, they are in your eye line all the time and some are doing it purposefully.

“That’s really hard and it’s been years of that. Some are more provocative than others. That is our cross to bear that we have to make peace with, but I struggle with it a bit.”

The presence of paparazzi has also led to spoilers for the Sex And The City follow-up leaking during production.

Season one’s Peloton-induced death was figured out by fans when cast members were spotted filming funeral scenes back in August 2021.

This year, John Corbett’s return as Carrie’s controversial ex Aidan Shaw was also made public when he was seen filming in NYC.

John isn’t the only Sex And The City star who returned for the current series.

Amid rumours of a long-running feud with SJP, she filmed her scene without even interacting with any of her SATC co-stars.