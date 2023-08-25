And Just Like That Producer Reveals Improvised Moment During Kim Cattrall Cameo

Kim Cattrall as seen in the final episode of And Just Like That HBO

Despite the hype surrounding Kim’s return to the Sex And The City franchise, the scene itself lasted just over a minute, with Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw sharing a brief phone call ahead of the latter’s “last supper” in her old apartment.

Still, while the scene itself may not have been as long as some fans might have liked, it turns out that Kim was very much able to make it her own.

During a conversation on the And Just Like That companion podcast The Writers’ Room, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that one of its stand-out moments was actually “not in the script.”

Michael Patrick King with the cast of Sex And The City at the premiere of the second film Jon Furniss via Getty Images

Mentioning the moment that Samantha blows a kiss into the phone before hanging up and holding it to her heart, Michael Patrick shared: “It was totally [an example of] of an actor playing a moment. And it’s really nice.”

And Just Like That is now over for another season, although a third series was confirmed to be in the works earlier in the week.

Despite Kim’s brief return as Samantha, it’s fair to say she probably isn’t in a rush to make her cameo a regular occurrence.

She also insisted ahead of the cameo that while she enjoyed “dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini”, the one-off appearance was “as far as I’m going to go”.

Both seasons of And Just Like That are available to watch on Now.

