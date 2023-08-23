And Just Like That stars Kristin Davis, John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that a third season of the Sex And The City revival was officially in the works.

Showrunner and writer Michael Patrick King told Variety: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.

“And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

The second season of And Just Like That began airing earlier this year, and over the course of the 10 episodes that have aired so far, it’s been chaotic, unpredictable and, at times, deeply uncomfortable. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Head of content at Max – the show’s streaming home in the US – added: “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That ranks as the number one Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories.

“We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers.”

Before we get to season three, though, there’s the small matter of the season two finale, which airs on Thursday.

The episode will see the long-awaited return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, who is making the briefest of cameos after previously making it clear she was done playing the iconic Sex And The City character.

While Kim has not been part of the reboot so far, her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all reprised their roles from the original show, and have been joined by newcomers including Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sara Ramírez and Sarita Choudhury.

It’s worth pointing out that we could be in for a long wait before the third season gets underway, though, with both the writers’ and actors’ unions currently on strike in the US.