Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex And The City 2 New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kim Cattrall helped build up the excitement surrounding her upcoming appearance in And Just Like That with her latest Instagram post.

Later this week, Kim will be seen in action as her Sex And The City character Samantha Jones for the first time since the revival began in 2021, when her long-awaited cameo in the And Just Like That season two finale airs.

On Sunday, the How I Met Your Father star shared a photo of herself in the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman alongside the shop’s Director of Solutions Betty Halbreich and long-time Sex And The City costume designer Patricia Field.

“My happy place at Bergdorfs with two women that I adore,” Kim wrote alongside the picture.

Like Kim, Patricia Field did not return to the costume department of And Just Like That, with her former protegés Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago taking the reins instead.

However, it has previously been confirmed that Patricia styled Kim for Samantha’s return. The two women also worked together on Kim’s recent Netflix show Glamorous.

During an interview on The View in June, Kim admitted that one of her stipulations for her cameo was that Patricia Field would do her styling.

“I just thought, if I’m going to come back, I got to come back with that kind of Samantha style,” Kim told the panel. “I’ve got to push it. And we did.”

She also told Today: “[Patricia Field] styled me, we went shopping at Bergdorf’s, we got a great freaking outfit… so [filming the cameo] felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon. And then a great martini.”

Kim as Samantha during Sex And The City's original run Getty Images via Getty Images

In the first season of And Just Like That, it was explained that Samantha had moved to London after a falling-out with Carrie.

It was previously reported she’d filmed her cameo with “no contact” with the rest of the cast or the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King.

The stars of Sex And The City Getty Images via Getty Images