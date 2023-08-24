Kim Cattrall Is Finally Back As Samantha Jones (Well, Sort Of). Here's How It All Played Out

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex And The City 2 New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

After months of waiting, the moment Sex And The City fans thought might never come is finally here.

On Thursday morning, the season two finale of And Just Like That began streaming on both sides of the Atlantic, featuring the much-anticipated return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Kim’s cameo as her iconic Sex And The City character was leaked to the press in June, just before the second season of the revival began streaming.

The news of Kim’s cameo came as a surprise to many fans, as the actor had previously made it clear she was done playing Samantha, with subsequent reports claiming she filmed her appearance remotely without any contact with her former co-stars.

So, what exactly did her cameo consist of? Well, be warned, there are spoilers ahead, so if you’re waiting to watch the episode to find out what happens, we’d advise turning away now. Otherwise, let’s go…

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of the first Sex And The City film in 2007 James Devaney via Getty Images

Well, Cynthia Nixon previously advised fans not to get their hopes up too high about Kim’s brief appearance, and we’re glad we heeded her advice.

The scene itself came right at the beginning of the episode and lasted just over a minute.

It all began with Samantha calling Carrie from London – where, lest we forget, she now lives – to warn her old pal she couldn’t make it to her “last supper” due to the British weather (relatable).

Instead, Carrie put Samantha on speakerphone so she could say goodbye to her friend’s “fucking fabulous flat” verbally instead.

And when Carrie questioned whether her old pal had developed a British accent out in London, we got a nostalgic throwback to one of our favourite season six moments.

Watch the full scene for yourself below:

So, yes, the whole thing was a bit of a blink-and-you’ll-miss it moment, but we can’t deny we still loved seeing Kim back in action as Samantha, however briefly it was.

And even if she and her co-stars aren’t exactly on the friendliest terms anymore, we still loved that little moment when Samantha hung up the phone and moved it briefly to her heart.

Kim Cattrall returns as Samantha Jones in the season finale of ‘And Just Like That.’ pic.twitter.com/WqsrxIBiLL — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 24, 2023

And Just Like That is now over for another season, although a third series was confirmed to be in the works earlier in the week.

We could be in for a long wait, though, as both the screen actors’ and writers’ unions are currently on strike in the States.

Both seasons of And Just Like That are available to watch on Now. The season finale will also air on Sky Showcase at 9pm on Thursday evening.

