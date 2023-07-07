Kim Cattrall Just Laughed Off A Shady Sex And The City Reference Ahead Of Her And Just Like That Return

Kim Cattrall Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Kim Cattrall might be making a brief return to the world of Sex And The City with a cameo in the second season of spin-off series And Just Like That, but she’s still able to appreciate a good joke at the franchise’s expense.

The actor played outspoken PR supremo Samantha Jones in the original HBO series and reprised the role in two movies, but turned down a potential third film, reportedly due to concerns over Samantha’s potential storyline.

However, she is set to briefly appear in the finale of And Just Like That’s second series, after apparently filming the part with “no contact” with the rest of the cast, according to her former co-star Evan Handler.

Kim has now seemingly enjoyed a nod to her previous refusal to return to the franchise, when writer Evan Ross Katz tweeted a photo of Shakira wearing an attention-grabbing trench coat embellished with the word “No”.

“Kim Cattrall after reading the SEX AND THE CITY 3 script,” Evan wrote alongside the picture, prompting Kim herself to respond with: “Ha!!!”

The star was previously embroiled in a very public falling out with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who she claimed “could have been nicer” about her decision not to take part in a third film.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Catrall and Cynthia Nixon the UK premiere of Sex And The City 2 in 2010 Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Last year Kim told Variety that she was “never asked” to take part in the first season And Just Like That, which explained her character’s absence by revealing that Samantha had moved to London.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” she said.

Reports suggested that Samantha’s storyline in a third SATC movie would have shown her receiving unsolicited photos from Miranda’s son Brady, which Kim described to Variety as “heartbreaking”.

Kim’s former co-star Cynthia Nixon recently cautioned fans about getting their hopes up about Samantha’s upcoming AJLT appearance, describing it as “a very brief, very small cameo”.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching,” she told Sunday Times Style.