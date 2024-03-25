Lukas Gage Recalls His Mum's Reaction To His Very NSFW White Lotus Scene

Lukas Gage Variety via Getty Images

Lukas Gage has revealed his mother’s reaction to his graphic sex scene in season one of The White Lotus.

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Lukas shared that his mum had a supportive response to viewing the scene, which involved an unforgettable intimate moment between his and Murray Bartlett’s characters, Dillon and Armond.

“She loved it,” Lukas said. “She didn’t care. She was like, ‘Go for it!’ My mum is really cool and understanding about that kind of thing.”

“She says I have the cutest butt in Hollywood, too,” he added.

Lukas, who also went viral when his character received a golden shower from in Netflix’s You, previously opened up about being “comfortable” with the sex scenes he’s starred in.

“I guess I’m a little more European in my thoughts on nudity right now. I’m not begging to take my clothes off, but I’m comfortable with it,” Lukas told The Hollywood Reporter in February last year.

“I want to keep a sense of truthfulness, too: If there’s a scene where I’m having sex with my boss, it’s gonna be pretty fucking weird if I have clothes on,” he added.

“Those scenes are so mechanical in their filming, anyways. There’s nothing sexy about a director telling you you’re thrusting weird.”