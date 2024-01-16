Jennifer Coolidge Gave An Incredible Shout-Out During Yet Another Iconic Emmys Speech

Jennifer Coolidge on stage at the Emmys Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech at Monday night’s Emmys ceremony was short, sweet and, of course, completely iconic.

During this year’s awards show, which took place months later than usual due to last year’s Hollywood strikes, Jennifer picked up her second Emmy for her performance in the most recent season of The White Lotus.

And while the comedy actor may not have been given much time to say her thank yous, she certainly made the most of it all the sale.

Jen began by thanking The White Lotus creator Mike White “for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character”.

“And he says I’m definitely dead, so I’m going along with it,” she joked, referring to her character’s fate in the season two finale of The White Lotus.

The Legally Blonde star then turned her attention to the show’s producers, at which point she spotted that time was “running out”, so she swiftly said, in reference to one of Tanya McQuoid’s most iconic lines: “I want thank all the evil gays.”

“Especially Paolo, Francesco and Bruno,” she added, referring to her co-stars in her White Lotus character’s infamous final outing.

Jennifer then concluded: “I just want to say one last thing. I had a little dream in my little town, and everyone said it was impractical and it was far-fetched. But it did happen, after all. So don’t give up on your dream. Thank you!”