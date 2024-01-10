The White Lotus Has Added Even More Exciting Stars To The Cast Of Season 3

The second season of The White Lotus aired in 2022 HBO

As if we needed any more reasons to be excited about the latest season of The White Lotus – even more stars have been announced for the new cast.

Last week, the show confirmed that Sex Education and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs and Parker Thee Posey would be checking into the most famous fictional hotel chain this side of the Bates Motel later this year, alongside Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong.

This came after it was revealed that Natasha Rothwell (who previously played much-loved spa manager Belinda opposite Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya at her most monstrous in the first season of The White Lotus) would be reprising the role in a new set of episodes.

Parker Posey Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Jason Isaacs Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

But the announcements don’t stop there.

On Tuesday evening, HBO revealed that Carrie Coon – who previously worked with the US broadcaster on The Leftovers and the streaming hit The Gilded Age – will be playing a new character in the third season of The White Lotus, which begins filming in Thailand next month.

Carrie Coon John Nacion via Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell (pictured here with Jennifer Coolidge) will be back as Belinda in the third season of The White Lotus HBO

Teasing what’s in store this time around, Natasha Rothwell told Vanity Fair last month: “I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading [the scripts].

“The scripts are a testament to Mike [White, the show’s creator]’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer.”

“Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!” she added.