The White Lotus Season 3 is Ages Away – But It’ll Be Worth The Wait

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino

Unless you’ve been living under a rock since 2021 you won’t have missed that The White Lotus holiday resorts around the globe are not exactly the safest place to go on holiday – but they sure are entertaining.

The first series saw the Mike White-created anthology series kick off with a stellar cast in an Hawaiian instalment, resulting in the (accidental) murder of slightly deranged hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett).

A year later, a (largely) different set of guests checked in at a Sicilian resort to dabble in some more backstabbing, deception and familial tension, but despite her constant meme generation, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid also ended up dead after boarding a boatful of homicidal homosexuals.

Viewers have been forced to take a year off their trips to a White Lotus resort (largely due to Hollywood’s Writers’ and Actors’ strikes) – but White has recently revealed some good news indicating that the third season will be “worth the wait”.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White said speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Continuing, White added that the (now-finished) SAG-AFTRA strike delayed production; but that the “supersized” nature of the third season’s scripts have meant that there are “lots of parts to cast.”

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” he said. “Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast … I’m more than eager to get going.”

White previously unveiled the location of the comedy-drama’s third season, telling viewers that the next batch of wealthy holiday makers will be headed to Thailand for yet more satirical celebrations.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White previously teased.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

