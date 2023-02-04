Murray Bartlett Teases White Lotus Return For Armond And How It Could Happen

*Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus.*

Murray Bartlett would “definitely” return to star as hotel manager Armond in a future season of The White Lotus.

And on US chat show The Late Show this week, the actor navigated the tricky issue of how it could happen given that his character, well, dies at the end of Season 1.

Bartlett recalled the hit show’s creator Mike White “sort of jokingly” telling the cast in a speech the night before shooting began how “whoever was the nicest person and the best actor gets a spinoff series.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, oh, what about me?’” Bartlett remembered.

Bartlett says White replied to him: “We could always go back in time.”

Bartlett then ran with the idea, suggesting: “I think maybe like an Armond origin story, I don’t know, I’m just throwing it out there.”