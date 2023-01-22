Aubrey Plaza's Saturday Night Live Hosting Stint Featured A Surprise Admission From Joe Biden

President Joe Biden put in a surprise appearance during Aubrey Plaza’s hosting of Saturday Night Live, admitting that The White Lotus star is more popular than he is in their home state of Delaware.

Aubrey played up to her cynical, superior character Harper from The White Lotus in her opening monologue, and boasted to the audience that she “was actually voted the most famous person” from the US state, edging out the US president.

Advertisement

“That’s a fact, and he was pissed; he was livid,” she insisted.

Cue the actual US president popping up on video.

“Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware, and there’s no question about that,” he smiled.

“We’re just grateful you made it out of The White Lotus alive.”

Watch Aubrey’s opening monologue, featuring President Joe Biden, in the video above.

(L-R) Musical guest Sam Smith, host Aubrey Plaza, and Kenan Thompson during filming for Saturday Night Live. NBC via Getty Images

It was the Aubrey’s first time hosting the long-running American show, but it wasn’t the first time she had been in the studio.

Even though she had previously blew an audition to become an SNL cast member before hitting the big time, she actually worked as an NBC Studio page, similar to a paid internship.

Advertisement

She got to know the SNL set design team, and noted that they “win Emmys, they win Tonys; they’re some of the sickest perverts I’ve ever met — and I’m a freak.”

Aubrey also had a happy reunion with former SNL cast member and Parks And Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, during a backstage tour - much to the delight of the audience.

The episode also saw Aubrey and Amy reprise their roles as Leslie Knope and April Ludgate, respectively, during Weekend Update.