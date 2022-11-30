Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus HBO

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza was as committed to a prank she played on the set of the second series of the hit drama as she was to her character Harper Spiller.

Her co-star Adam DiMarco, who plays Albie, said he was left “questioning my reality” after Aubrey orchestrated the terrifying prank during filming at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

Advertisement

Playing on the stories that the former convent is apparently haunted, Aubrey revealed to GQ that she used reed diffusers from the hotel to create “a ‘Blair Witch’–style” symbol on Adam’s dressing room floor. She also slipped notes “with ominous messages that read ‘here lies’” under people’s doors.

To cover her tracks, Aubrey did the same to her own dressing room and then pretended to be completely freaked out by it, demanding to know who did it.

Adam DiMarco in The White Lotus HBO

However, the hotel staff — who thought Aubrey was a “suspicious character” and “sketchy” according to the actor — were on to her after checking security footage.

Advertisement

“Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird,” Aubrey told GQ. “It was really sick what I was doing to him. I got him to the brink of a psychological break.”

Last month, Adam told GQ that he shared the same spooky dream as his co-star Jon Gries (Greg Hunt) while staying at the Four Seasons.

“There’s this bald man who was walking back and forth and approached the foot of our bed and grabbed us,” he told the magazine.

“I woke up screaming, and I didn’t really think anything of it until Jon mentioned his story.

“It was just so weird that the stories corroborated so cleanly.”

Read GQ’s profile on Aubrey here.