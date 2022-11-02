Theo James at the White Lotus premiere last month Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The White Lotus newcomer Theo James has spoken out about his nude scene from the latest episode of the US drama.

While the first season of The White Lotus took place at a luxury hotel in Hawaii, its follow-up is set in a sister venue in Sicily, with a brand new cast checking in (as well as Jennifer Coolidge, obv) in the series opener.

Advertisement

Among them is Theo, whose character raised eyebrows in the first episode when he stripped completely naked while changing into a pair of swimming shorts.

The scene has already caused quite the stir online, with the British star admitting viewers didn’t even get to see most of what the White Lotus team had planned.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “The initial version we shot was way too much, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down].”

Watch the scene for yourself below, but be warned it’s definitely NSFW:

pic.twitter.com/VfEWtmNR03 — no context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) October 31, 2022

Advertisement

In the latest season of The White Lotus, Theo plays Cameron, who is staying at the hotel with his wife and another couple.

Speaking to ET, he also insisted the scene plays a purpose in “moving the [story] forward”, although viewers won’t get to find out exactly how until halfway through the series.

Joining Theo in the new season of The White Lotus are Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe, playing his character’s girlfriend and travel buddies.

Jennifer is also one of the only members of the original cast to reprise her role from season one, alongside Jon Gries as her new husband.

Earlier this year, Jennifer won her first Emmy for her performance in the satirical show.

The White Lotus is available to watch in the UK on Sky and the streaming service Now. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.