Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in House Of The Dragon HBO

We’re sorry to say that anyone hoping for a return visit to Westeros in the near future following the recent House Of The Dragon finale is in for disappointment.

The Game Of Thrones prequel aired the final instalment of its first season earlier this month, with fans already looking forward to the next one, which was confirmed shortly after the show debuted.

Unfortunately, in an interview with Vulture, HBO Max boss Casey Bloys made it clear we’re in for a bit of a wait.

“Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24,” he told the outlet of House Of The Dragon’s second season, apparently “declining to get any more specific than that”.

He added: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns.

“It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

Paddy Considine as King Viserys in the first season of House Of The Dragon HBO

Casey also spoke about the potential for another show set in the Game Of Thrones universe, noting: “I think probably the next thing would be season two.

“I try not to comment too much on development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George [R R Martin, author of the books on which Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon are based] is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”

House Of The Dragon was generally well-received by fans, although it has been criticised by some due to its graphic content, particularly relating to scenes depicting childbirth.

Many viewers also had another major complaint about one factor that made the show difficult to follow.

