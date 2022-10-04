HBO Responds As House Of The Dragon Viewers Brand Show 'Unwatchable' Due To Dark Setting

US broadcaster HBO has spoken out in defence of House Of The Dragon, after many viewers voiced their upset about the lighting in the latest episode.
As with its predecessor Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon has come under fire from some fans who’ve claimed that certain night-time scenes are too dark to actually follow what’s going on.
The dark scenes in the seventh instalment of the prequel series seem to have particularly irked viewers, with many complaining to HBO, who air House Of The Dragon in the States.
In recent days, the official Twitter account for HBO Max Help responded to a string of complaints from fans who took issue with the darkness in the episode, insisting it was an “intentional creative decision”.
House Of The Dragon co-creator Miguel Sapochnik previously worked on Game Of Thrones, and defended the show’s dark setting during its divisive final season in an interview with IndieWire.
“It made sense that this was the last hope humanity has, the last beacon of light, and from the perspective of where we needed the story to go — which was to reach a surreal, chaotic climax — we needed an environment that was friendly to that,” he said at the time.
“So all the reasons for doing it were there, and nobody sat there and wondered if it was gonna be too dark.”
The first seven episodes of House Of The Dragon are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now, with new episodes every Monday on Now and Sky Atlantic.
