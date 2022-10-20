House Of The Dragon Producer Admits The One Reaction To The Show She Can't Get Her Head Around

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO via PA Media

House Of The Dragon producer Sara Hess has admitted there’s one reaction to the show that’s left her “baffled”.

The Game Of Thrones prequel launched over the summer, and has proved popular among fans, with the finale set to debut on Monday here in the UK.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sara discussed the popularity of Matt Smith’s character Prince Daemon Targaryen, admitting she was not prepared for the kind of reaction he was going to get from certain viewers.

“He’s become ‘Internet Boyfriend’ in a way that baffles me,” she admitted. “Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!

“I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How – in what way – was he a good partner, father or brother – to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.”

The popularity of Matt's character has 'baffled' producer Sara Hess HBO

Director Clare Kilner also weighed in on the conversation, stating: “I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that’s part of the fun of it.

“One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I’m not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know … you can’t help it! He is charismatic.”

She added: “People love a baddie. But I don’t think [Daemon is] particularly a good father or a good brother.”

Matt Smith at the House Of The Dragon premiere Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

With House Of The Dragon about to air the final instalment of its first season, it’s already been confirmed that a second run will arrive in 2023.

In general, the series has been well-received by fans of the original show, although it has been at the centre of some controversy due to some of its more graphic content.

Others have also taken issue with the fact some scenes are apparently too dark for them to actually follow what’s going on in them.

The first nine episodes of House Of The Dragon are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now, with the final episode arriving on Monday on Now and Sky Atlantic.