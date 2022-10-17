House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Reveals How They Really Feel About That Viral Meme Moment

They may be best known for portraying Rhaenyra Targaryen in House Of The Dragon, but last week Emma D’Arcy took an unexpected career turn when they became an accidental cocktail influencer.

Emma recently went viral after a month-old video with co-star Olivia Cooke caught fans’ attention, mostly due to the way they said the name of their “drink of choice” which, for those who’ve not heard, is “a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it”.

Within days, the clip of the British star’s pronunciation of their favourite bevvie was pretty much everywhere online, which they have now admitted they actually found pretty embarrassing.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me,” they joked to the New York Times. “But I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort.”

Emma as seen during their viral interview with Olivia Cooke HBO

Emma added: “I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh.”

There’s just one episode left in the first season of House Of The Dragon, with a second run of the Game Of Thrones prequel having already been confirmed.

Emma in character in House Of The Dragon HBO

In general, the series has been well-received by fans of the original show, although it has been at the centre of some controversy due to some of its more graphic content.

Others have also taken issue with the fact some scenes are apparently too dark for them to actually follow what’s going on in them.

The first nine episodes of House Of The Dragon are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now, with the final episode arriving on Monday on Now and Sky Atlantic.

