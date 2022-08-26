It might still be early days of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, but it has already been renewed for a second series.
Sky has confirmed the fantasy drama – set 200 years before the original hit show – will return for more episodes after the first series wraps up.
House Of The Dragon debuted earlier this week, with its first episode proving a hit with fans of the GOT franchise and critics alike.
Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, said: “House Of The Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values.
“We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and NOW.”
The HBO drama – based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel – chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.
Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans are among the cast.
House Of The Dragon airs Mondays on Sky Atlantic and is available to stream on NOW for UK audiences, with new episodes weekly.
