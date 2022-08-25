House Of The Dragon dives into the rise of the Targaryen family HBO

Game Of Thrones fans have finally made their long-awaited return to Westeros, with prequel series House Of The Dragon now available to stream.

While the show reintroduces us to the Targaryen house, this time around there are new family members to get to grips with, played by newcomers like Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock.

As the action unfolds, many will be left wondering where they’ve seen the cast of House Of The Dragon before, so we’ve put together this handy guide to some of the key players and their past on-screen outings...

Paddy Considine as King Viserys

Paddy Considine in House Of The Dragon and Peaky Blinders HBO/BBC

As Viserys Targaryen, Paddy has a coveted seat on the Iron Throne. Away from Westeros, the actor is a two-time Bafta-winner, although these awards were for his work as a director on the short film Dog Altogether and the feature Tyrannosaur (starring Olivia Colman and Peter Mullan).

His on-screen credits include films like 24 Hour Party People, The Bourne Ultimatum, Hot Fuzz and How To Build A Girl, as well as the TV series Peaky Blinders, portraying Father John Hughes, and The Suspicions Of Mr Whicher.

Paddy has also directed music videos for acts including Coldplay and the Arctic Monkeys.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon

Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon and Doctor Who HBO/BBC

Prior to landing his role in House Of The Dragon, Matt was known for two major roles. After playing the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, the British star began his Emmy-winning turn in the first two seasons of The Crown as Prince Philip.

His film credits include In Bruges, Christopher And His Kind, Morbius, Pride And Prejudice And Zombies and Last Night In Soho.

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra

Milly Alcock in House Of The Dragon and Upright HBO/Sky Atlantic

Milly was barely into her 20s when she was cast as the young Princess Rhaenyra, having previously shared the screen with Tim Minchin in the drama Upright in her native Australia.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra

Emma D'Arcy in House Of The Dragon and Wanderlust HBO/BBC

Later in the series, Emma D’Arcy takes over the role of Rhaenyra from Milly Alcock.

You may have seen Emma in the TV drama Wanderlust, playing the on-screen daughter of Toni Collette, as well as the film Mothering Sunday and comedy horror series Truth Seekers.

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Rhys Ifans in House Of The Dragon and Notting Hill HBO/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Rhys has certainly cast a wide net during his time in the entertainment industry.

Originally becoming known for comedies like Notting Hill and Kevin & Perry Go Large, the Welsh star went on to appear in the Harry Potter series as Xenophillius Lovegood, the villainous Lizard in the Spider-Man films and Mycroft Holmes in Elementary.

Famously, he also took the lead in Oasis’ music video for The Importance Of Being Idle.

Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower

Emily Carey in House Of The Dragon and Wonder Woman HBO/Warner Bros

Impressively, as a child, Emily played a young Lara Croft and a young Wonder Woman in both heroines’ latest big-screen outings.

Their additional credits include playing Grace Beauchamp in Casualty over a number of years, and playing a lead role in the teen thriller Get Even.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke in House Of The Dragon and Vanity Fair HBO/ITV/Shutterstock

Like co-star Emma D’Arcy, Olivia takes over the role of Alicent Hightower as the series unfurls.

Olivia’s previous work includes starring opposite Freddie Highmore in Bates Motel, the dark mystery The Limehouse Golem, the sci-fi film Ready Player One and the TV series Vanity Fair.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Steve Toussaint in House Of The Dragon and Line Of Duty HBO/BBC

Corlys Velaryon is Steve’s biggest role to date – but he’d racked up plenty of credits before landing his House Of The Dragon role.

Among the shows and films he’s appeared in over the years are Doctor Who, It’s A Sin and Line Of Duty, in which he played CS Ray Mallick.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Eve Best in House Of The Dragon and The King's Speech HBO/Paramount Pictures

Eve’s on-screen work includes five seasons of Nurse Jackie and the film The King’s Speech, in which she portrayed Wallis Simpson.

An Olivier winner and two-time Tony nominee, she’s also had huge success on stage, winning acclaim in productions of Tis A Pity She’s A Whore, Hedda Gabler, A Moon For The Misbegotten and The Homecoming.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Fabien Frankel in House Of The Dragon and The Serpent HBO/BBC

While House Of The Dragon is definitely Fabien’s biggest role to date, you may have previously seen him in The Serpent or Last Christmas, in which he co-starred with Game Of Thrones favourite Emilia Clarke.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Graham McTavish in House Of The Dragon and The Hobbit HBO/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Before being cast as Harrold Westerling in House Of The Dragon, Graham appeared in 24, the time-travelling drama Outlander and The Hobbit film series, in which he played Dwalin.

He’s also done a lot of voice acting, including various video games and portraying Loki in a number of animated Marvel projects.

Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma

Sian Brooke in House Of The Dragon and Sherlock HBO/BBC

As Queen Aemma, Sian’s part in House Of The Dragon is short but memorable, as she’s at the centre of one of the show’s most divisive scenes.

Sian previously played Benedict Cumberbatch’s on-screen sister in the fourth series of Sherlock, with additional roles in Doctor Foster, Trying and Stephen, in which she portrayed Cressida Dick.

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury

Bill Paterson at the House Of The Dragon premiere and with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag Jeff Spicer/Getty/BBC

We spent much of the first episode of House Of The Dragon trying to remember where we recognised Bill Paterson from, before realising he is, of course, Fleabag’s dad.

Bill’s vast filmography also includes Insider No.9, Good Omens, Brassic and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Elliott and Luke Tittensor as Ser Erryk Cargyll and Ser Arryk Cargyll

Elliott and Luke Tittensor at the House Of The Dragon premiere, and Elliott in character on the set of Shameless Instagram/Luke Tittensor/Channel 4

Twins Elliott and Luke Tittensor join House Of The Dragon later in the series. The pair previously shared the role of Carl Gallagher in Shameless, with Luke also playing Daz Eden in Emmerdale and Connor in Waterloo Road.

Meanwhile, Elliott has appeared in Silent Witness and Reg.

The first episode of House Of The Dragon is available to watch now on Sky and Now, with new instalments every Monday.