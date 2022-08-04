Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House Of The Dragon HBO

Matt Smith has said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes in forthcoming Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

The former Doctor Who and The Crown star is appearing as Daemon Targaryen in the new series, which is set 200 years prior to the events of the original hit show.

Over the course of its eight seasons, Game Of Thrones was notorious for its explicit portrayal of sex and violence, and it seems House Of The Dragon is set to be similar.

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Matt said the show’s intimate scenes: “You do find yourself asking: ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like: ‘Yeah, we do.’

“I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time (we’re living in)?’

“And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

Matt is one of the stars of the Game Of Thrones prequel series Future Publishing via Getty Images

Asked if he has his own sex scenes, Matt jokingly added: “Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me.”

The 10-episode series follows the rise of House Targaryen and is based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel.

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans are also among the cast.

House Of The Dragon will be available to stream on NOW for UK audiences, launching on 22 August.

