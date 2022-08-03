Maisie Williams Unveils Major Hair Transformation After Shaving Head

Maisie Williams pictured last year Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

Maisie Williams has unveiled a brand new look after shaving her head.

The Game Of Thrones star has undergone a major hair transformation, debuting her new look on Instagram.

Maisie is now sporting a close buzzcut after shearing off her long locks.

The Ayra Stark actor has been slowly cutting her hair shorter over the last few months, revealing the result of her latest trip to the hairdressers on over the weekend, appearing to be on holiday.

Advertisement

Sharing a snap of her new ’do, Maisie said she was now “washing [her] head with facewash”, adding the hashtag #3in1girlie” on her post.

It is unclear if Maisie’s new look is for an upcoming film role.

She can currently be seen in new biographical drama Pistol – airing on Disney+ in the UK – which follows Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and the band’s rise to prominence.

Maisie has recently been filming new AppleTV+ series The New Look, which charts the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior against the backdrop of World War II Nazi occupation of Paris.