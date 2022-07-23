George RR Martin has slammed “toxic” Game Of Thrones fans over the backlash to the series finale.

The hugely successful fantasy series concluded in 2019. However, the finale wasn’t a hit with everyone, with several fan petitions circulating online demanding for season eight to be remade.

One saw more than 1.8million fans signing it.

Speaking about the backlash ahead of the release of the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, set 300 years before the hit fantasy series, the author blasted the response of some fans.

“The fucking toxic internet and these podcasts out there saying that season eight left such a bad impression that people say, “Oh, I’m never going to watch them again’,” he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t trust them anymore.”

HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys added: “It was a social media backlash.

“I think in multiple parts of our society, we are reminding ourselves that Twitter is not real life.

“We knew it was going to be divisive and, of course, you want all fans to be happy, but that’s never going to happen.

“There weren’t a lot of people walking around despondent or upset. It’s a take that reads well but probably doesn’t fully reflect viewer feelings.”

Earlier this week the first full length trailer debuted for House Of The Dragon, which is adapted from George’s book Fire And Blood.

Writing on his website, he said: “I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

He also praised showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sopochnik for doing an “amazing job”.

“Just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling).