Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones HBO

Kit Harington looks set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a new Game Of Thrones spin-off.

The new sequel series following the character is in early development with HBO, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety both reported.

Jon Snow became a fan favourite during Game Of Thrones eight-season run, which came to an end in 2019.

He was the illegitimate son of the Stark family, but the final season saw him learn that he was in fact descended from the dreaded Targaryen family.

Jon previously took up a post in the Night’s Watch to guard the realm of men from the sinister White Walkers, and after journeying north of the wall, he returned to be named Warden of the North.

Kit was nominated twice for Emmy awards for his portrayal of the character, and starred alongside his wife Rosie Leslie, who played his lover Ygritte in the series.

News of the show’s development means there are now seven Game Of Thrones spin-offs currently in the works.

Another – the prequel House Of The Dragon based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel – is set to debut in August.