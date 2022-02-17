Kit Harington Explains Why He's 'So Grateful' He Got Sober Before Becoming A Dad

Kit Harington Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Kit Harington has said he is “so grateful” he got sober before becoming a dad .

The Game Of Thrones actor, best known for his role as Jon Snow, welcomed a son with wife and former co-star Rose Leslie last year.

Prior to that, Kit overcame problems with alcohol and depression following the end of the hit HBO fantasy series.

Speaking to the Guardian, Kit said that getting sober “saved” him.

“This is a very addictive job,” the he said. “In a week’s time, I’m going to go out, stand on stage and get applause and it’s going to be a huge rush and a high.

“The trouble is, I never really wanted to come down from that high.

“Now, I’ve learned how I do that and I’m much happier for it… So I’m well on my path to recovery, and all I can say to anyone thinking about it is it’s a wonderful way of living your life. It saved me, for sure.”

Kit with wife Rose Leslie ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

He added: “I feel like a much more grounded, settled person. I’m so grateful that I got sober before having a child.”

During the interview, Kit also discussed his son, who is turning one, revealing that he loves to be applauded.

“He’s the son of two actors so he’s going to, isn’t he?” he jokes.

“But everything he does, he wants applause. It’s making me and Rose terrified.

“I think I was a show-off and I liked getting celebrated by my mother. I like attention.”

Kit and Rose met while starring together in the TV series and the couple tied the knot in 2018 at her ancestral castle in Aberdeenshire.

